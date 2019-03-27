Tornadoes topple Trimble, 9-0

RACINE, Ohio — Hard to beat this kind of start.

Billy Harmon allowed only three walks over seven innings as the senior starter no-hit visiting Trimble on Tuesday night during a 9-0 victory in the Tri-Valley Conference Hocking Division opener for both programs at Star Mill Park in Meigs County.

The host Tornadoes (1-0, 1-0 TVC Hocking) built a permanent cushion in the second as a leadoff single from Jensen Anderson turned into a 1-0 advantage with the aid of a pair of Tomcat errors.

The Purple and Gold followed with a pair of four-run outbursts in the third and sixth frames, which proved to be more than enough run support for Harmon.

Harmon issued a single walk in the third, fifth and seventh frames, but only the first two baserunners made it as far as second base before being stranded.

The Tornadoes were error-free behind their ace right-hander, who ultimately fanned nine while retiring the side during the first, second, fourth and sixth innings.

All nine Southern starters had at least one hit in the contest, with Anderson leading the way with three safeties.

Harmon, Logan Drummer, Gage Shuler, Coltin Parker provided two hits apiece, while Ryan Acree, Ryan Laudermilt, Cole Steele and Noah Diddle completed the 15-hit performance with a safety each.

Drummer, Shuler, Harmon and Anderson each scored a pair of runs, with Diddle also crossing home plate once. SHS stranded nine runners on base during the triumph.

The Tornadoes return to action Thursday when they travel to Claflin Stadium for a TVC Hocking contest with Wahama. First pitch is slated for 5 p.m.

By Bryan Walters

Bryan Walters can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2101.

