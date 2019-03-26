Lady Knights go .500 in first week

POINT PLEASANT, W.Va. — An even start to the first week of the season.

The Point Pleasant girls tennis team posted a 2-2 record in four matches last week to begin the 2019 campaign with a .500 record.

The Lady Knights opened the season Monday with a 6-1 win over visiting Poca, but dropped a 7-0 decision at Chapmanville just 24 hours later.

The Red and Black then posted a 6-0 victory over Lincoln County on Saturday morning at Logan, but ultimately fell back to an even mark with a 7-0 setback to host Logan on Saturday afternoon.

Sarah Deem scored a pair of 8-0 victories in first singles play against Poca and Lincoln County, while Olivia Martin won 8-0 and 8-4 in her respective third singles matches.

Caroline Foreman had an 8-0 win against Poca and won by forfeit versus LCHS in second singles contests, while Carlee Sang won 8-0 in fourth singles against Lincoln County.

Deem and Foreman teamed up in first doubles for an 8-1 win against Poca and also won by forfeit against Lincoln County.

Martin and Grace Teichman teamed up for an 8-0 second doubles win against Poca, while Sang and Paula Rodriguez earned an 8-0 win in third doubles against PHS.

Martin and Sang also netted an 8-0 win in second doubles against LCHS.

Point Pleasant hosts Scott and Sissonville on Thursday and Friday before ending the second week with a road contest at Scott on Saturday.

