Rio’s Harvey, Surrell honored by RSC

MIDDLETOWN, Ohio — University of Rio Grande right-hander Zach Harvey and infielder Clayton Surrell have been recognized as the River States Conference Pitcher of the Week and Player of the Week, respectively, for March 18-24.

Harvey, a senior from Kenova, W.Va., shut out Brescia (Ky.) University on four hits to tie a school record for most career shutouts. He also picked up seven strikeouts to break the school record for career punch outs.

The win was his seventh, which currently ranks second nationally.

Surrell, a freshman from Carroll, Ohio, went 9-for-16, batting .583 with 11 runs batted in as the RedStorm posted a 5-0 record. He hit safely in all five games, posted three multi-hit games and also collected seven runs, four doubles, two walks and two stolen bases in two attempts.

The week included a sweep over Brescia (Ky.) University with Surrell going 6-for-11 in the series and doubling in all three games. A big game was his 3-for-4 with a double and three RBI in a 6-4 win.

He was also a combined 3-for-5 with six RBI in a doubleheader sweep of Ohio Chillicothe. Surrell also earned a victory as a pitcher on that day.

Rio Grande has won eight in a row to improve to 24-10 overall and 9-3 RSC and will host Midway (Ky.) University this week for its next games.

By Randy Payton For Ohio Valley Publishing

Randy Payton is the Sports Information Director at the University of Rio Grande.

Randy Payton is the Sports Information Director at the University of Rio Grande.