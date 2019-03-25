Point Pleasant blanks Pioneers, 10-0

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Showing a little bit more than power at Power Park.

The Point Pleasant baseball team had four pitchers combine on its first shutout of the season Saturday afternoon during a 10-0 victory over host Wayne in a non-conference matchup at Appalachian Power Park in Kanawha County.

The visiting Big Blacks (5-0) had four different multi-run frames at the plate, including a three-run top of the first that ultimately provided all the offense needed in the six-inning mercy-rule decision.

A pair of walks and a two-out error allowed Joel Beattie to reach safely while knocking in Carter Smith and Miles Williams, then Kyelar Morrow singled Beattie home for a quick three-run cushion.

Williams used that early lead to shut down the Pioneers as the senior starter allowed just one hit and one walk over three scoreless innings while striking out four. Williams also ended up being the winning pitcher of record.

Sam Pinkerton, Smith and Brody Jeffers also worked an inning of relief apiece, with Pinkerton and Smith each allowing a single hit. Smith also struck out two batters in the bottom of the fifth.

The Big Blacks tacked on two more runs in the third as a Williams single turned into a 4-0 edge following a double from Jeffers. Jeffers advanced to third on a wild pitch and came home on a sacrifice fly to center by Beattie.

Point used three singles, a walk and a hit batter to extend its lead out to 8-0 after plating three runs in the fourth, then benefited from three WHS errors in the sixth to score twice while extending the lead to double digits.

PPHS outhit the hosts by a sizable 9-3 overall margin and also committed only two of the six errors in the contest. Point stranded seven runners on base, while Wayne left five on the bags.

Jeffers led Point Pleasant with two hits, with Williams, Morrow, Pinkerton, Hunter Blain, Joe Herdman, Josh Wamsley and Colton Fridley also producing a hit apiece in the triumph.

Jeffers and Morrow each drove in two RBIs, while Blain, Beattie, Wamsley and Hunter Bush also accounted for a RBI apiece.

Williams and Jeffers each scored twice. Blain, Smith, Pinkerton, Wamsley, Cason Payne and Wyatt Wilson also crossed home plate one time apiece.

Brayden Queen took the loss for Wayne after surrendering eight runs (five earned), six hits and two walks over three innings while striking out two.

Chase Jackson, Cam Cade and Kolby Stiltner each had one hit for the Pioneers.

Point Pleasant returns to action Thursday when it hosts Buffalo at 6 p.m.

By Bryan Walters bwalters@aimmediamidwest.com

Bryan Walters can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2101.

Bryan Walters can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2101.