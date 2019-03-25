Blue Devils blast Maysville in season opener, 14-3

CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — A solid start under new management.

The Gallia Academy baseball team gave new skipper Justin Bailey his first varsity victory in overwhelming fashion with a 14-3 pounding of Maysville on Saturday afternoon during a non-conference matchup at V.A. Memorial Stadium in Ross County.

The visiting Blue Devils (1-0) led wire-to-wire after building leads of 4-0 and 6-1 through their first two innings at the plate, and the Panthers (0-1) ultimately never came closer than four runs the rest of the way.

Leading 6-2 after three frames, the Blue and White went on to add three runs in the fourth and two more in the fifth before MHS finally countered with a run of its own to close to within 11-3 through five complete.

GAHS tacked on three more scores in the top of the sixth to ultimately wrap up the mercy-rule outcome in six innings of work.

The Blue Devils outhit the hosts by a sizable 16-4 overall margin, but also committed six of the eight errors in the contest. Gallia Academy stranded nine runners on base, while Maysville left eight on the bags.

Recent University of Rio Grande signee Josh Faro was the winning pitcher of record after allowing three runs (one earned), three hits and a walk over five innings while striking out six. Andrew Toler also worked a perfect inning of relief for the guests.

Caden Mercer took the loss after surrendering eight runs (four earned) and 10 hits over three frames while fanning four. Maysville used a total of three hurlers in the game.

Faro led the Blue Devils with four hits and six RBIs, followed by Wyatt Sipple and Cole Davis with three safeties apiece. Garrett McGuire and Cade Roberts were next with two hits each, while Toler and Morgan Stanley completed things with a safety apiece.

Sipple added two RBIs for the victors, while McGuire, Roberts, Stanley and Dakota Young also drove in a run apiece. Sipple and Davis each scored a team-best four runs, while Faro crossed home plate twice.

Damon Wheeler paced the Panthers with two hits and had the team’s lone RBI. Cole Tompkins and Caden Mercer also had a hit apiece in the setback.

By Bryan Walters bwalters@aimmediamidwest.com

Bryan Walters can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2101.

