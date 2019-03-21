Posted on by

Barringer, Hardy named D-4 All-Ohio


By Alex Hawley - ahawley@aimmediamidwest.com

South Gallia senior Braxton Hardy (1) transitions up the sideline, during the Rebels’ season finale on Feb. 27 in Rocksprings, Ohio.

Eastern junior Garrett Barringer (30) shoots a jumper during the Eagles’ season finale on Feb. 26 in Rocksprings, Ohio.


COLUMBUS, Ohio – The Division IV boys basketball All-Ohio teams were announced Tuesday by a statewide media panel. The teams were selected by members of the Ohio Prep Sportswriters Association.

The Ohio Valley Publishing area had a pair of players chosen to the D-4 squads as honorable mention selections, with Eastern and South Gallia both coming away with a single honoree.

Representing the Rebels on the list for a second straight year is 6-foot-3 senior guard Braxton Hardy, who scored 15.8 points per game and helped the Red and Gold to a 14-10 record this winter.

Garrett Barringer — a 6-foot-5 junior center — represented 11-12 Eastern on with his first All-Ohio basketball honor, scoring 15 points and grabbing eight rebounds per game.

Both local selections were also second team honorees on the 2019 OPSWA All-Southeast District squad for Division IV this winter.

Toledo Maumee Valley Country Day junior Zeb Jackson was named the state’s D-4 Player of the Year, while Mark Schlabach of Berlin Hiland was named Coach of the Year.

Division IV

FIRST TEAM

Trey Brooks, Elyria Open Door Christian, 6-4, sr., 17.1; Zach Rasile, McDonald, 6-0, jr., 36.0; Gage Elza, Bristolville Bristol, 6-0, sr., 26.2; Aaron Music, Coal Grove Dawson-Bryant, 6-3, sr., 17.0; Zeb Jackson, Maumee Valley Country Day, 6-3, jr., 24.5; Nate Bruns, Maria Stein Marion Local, 6-6, sr.; Ethan Conley, Franklin Monroe, 6-4, sr., 27.3; Justin Sweeney, Lisbon David Anderson, 6-0, sr., 21.0; Curtis Houston, Richmond Heights, 6-3, sr., 12.8; Javin Etzler, Convoy Crestview, 6-7, sr., 14.2; Ben Hershberger, Plain City Shekinah Christian, 5-11, sr., 19.6; Ricky Adams, Willoughby Cornerstone Christian, 5-9, sr., 14.5.

Coach of the Year: Mark Schlabach, Berlin Hiland

Player of the Year: Zeb Jackson, Toledo Maumee Valley Country Day

SECOND TEAM

Russ Young, Waterford, 6-3, sr., 13.9; Kendall Hochstetler, Berlin Hiland, 6-1, sr., 15.9; Aiden Miller, Kinsman Badger, 6-3, sr., 21.4; T.J. Chapman, Willoughby Andrews Osborne, sr., 23.3; Simon Blair, South Central, 5-10, jr.; Logan Niswander, Lucas, 6-2, jr., 20.1; Adonis Davis, Springfield Emmanuel Christian, 6-4, sr., 15.0; Sabien Doolittle, Springfield Catholic Central, 6-4, sr., 15.0.

THIRD TEAM

Nate Karaffa, Toronto, 6-1, sr., 19.6; ; Matt Hvisdak, Lowellville, 5-10, sr., 17.1; Parker Thiel, Hicksville, Zach Hayman, Sycamore Mohawk, 5-11, sr., 21.8; Chase Glock, Stryker, 6-6, sr., 16.0; Jared Bublinec, Elyria Open Door Christian, 6-5, sr., 16.7; Matt Applegate, Zanesville Rosecrans, 6-3, sr., 11.4; Kelly Hendershot, Shadyside, 6-2, jr., 18.8; Brayden Weber, Glouster Trimble, 6-0, jr., 17.2; Josh Thorbahn, Ottoville, 6-5, soph., 18.3; Brody Bowman, Lima Temple Christian, 5-10, sr., 29.5.

SPECIAL MENTION

Gbolahan Adio, Richmond Heights; Jacob Artman, Ashtabula St. John; Boone Jones, Sarahsville Shenandoah; Logan Brookover, New Matamoras Frontier; Clark Jennings, Caldwell; Gabe Lanzer, Sebring McKinley; Drew Clark, New Middletown Springfield; Bert Jones, Windham; Jalen Wenger, Dalton; Shiloah Blevins, South Webster; Jack Leith, Willow Wood Symmes Valley; Gage Sampson, Franklin Furnace Green; Kyle Sexton, New Boston Glenwood; Weston Browning, Peebles; Hunter Muir, Ansonia; Trent Platfoot, Jackson Center; Erik Uszynski, Xenia Legacy Christian; Kaden Warner, Cincinnati James Gamble Montessori; Eliot Cummings, Toledo Ottawa Hills; Levi Gazarek, North Baltimore; Jacob Adams, Plymouth; Jared Wurst, Delphos St. John’s; Gavin Feichtner, North Robinson Colonel Crawford; Jared Breece, Pandora-Gilboa; Nathan Roesch, Sandusky St. Mary’s; Jarod Schulze, Minster; Caden Niekamp, St. Henry.

HONORABLE MENTION

Mario Puletti, Newbury; John Castrilla, Ashtabula St. John; Anthony Maxie, Richmond Heights; Miles Hunt, Elyria Open Door Christian; Nassiem Salem, Cuyahoga Heights; Brandon Coleman, Columbia Station Columbia; Adam Ross, Columbia Station Columbia;

Payton Triplett, Lake Center Christian; Isaac Troyer, Kidron Central Christian; Connor Stuart, Rittman; Joey Knopp, East Canton; Joey Clark, Sebring McKinley; Shane Eynon, New Middletown Springfield; Matt Church, Bristolville Bristol; Tyler Roscoe, Vienna Mathews;

Cory Borders, Coal Grove Dawson-Bryant; Zach Roach, Ironton St. Joseph; Braxton Hardy, Crown City South Gallia; Garrett Barringer, Reedsville Eastern; Blake Guffey, Glouster Trimble; Colby Bartley, Corning Miller; Tanner Kimbler, Franklin Furnace Green; Will Shope, Sciotovillle East; Sam Buddelmeyer, Leesburg Fairfield; Hunter Ruckel, Mowrystown Whiteoak;

Christian Duniver, Sarahsville Shenandoah; Nickolai Wickham, Sarahsville Shenandoah; Andy Miller, Berlin Hiland; Mitch Neidenthal, Strasburg-Franklin; Mike Neidenthal, Strasburg-Franklin; Trillion West, Toronto; Dakota Phillips, Beallsville;

Ashton Bigler, Morral Ridgedale; Delavontae Jackson, Liberty Christian; Dylan James, Danville; Carter Jones, Centerburg; Chase McCartney, Sugar Grove Berne Union; Bryson Vogel, Lancaster Fisher Catholic; Thomas Benvie, Granville Christian; Joel Headings, Plain City Shekinah Christian; Heath Jeffries, Newark Catholic; Caleb Logan, Genoa Christian; Levi Ross, Madison Christian; Daniel Turner, Lancaster Fisher Catholic; Brock Unger, Sugar Grove Berne Union;

Charlie Bertemes, South Charleston Southeastern; Nick Brandewie, Fort Loramie; Trey Dunn, Springfield Catholic Central; Daniel Kearns, Russia; Michael McCants, Cincinnati James Gamble Montessori; Aidan Reichert, Jackson Center; Logan Woods, Fairfield Cincinnati Christian.

