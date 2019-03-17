Rio baseball completes sweep of Eagles

FLORENCE, Ky. — On the heels of a school-record 26 runs in a win over Cincinnati Christian University on Friday, the University of Rio Grande tacked on 26 more runs – over the course of two games – in a doubleheader sweep of the Eagles on Saturday afternoon in River States Conference baseball action at UC Health Stadium.

The RedStorm posted a 12-0 mercy rule-shortened victory in the opener, before posting a 14-9 triumph in the nightcap.

Rio Grande improved to 19-10 overall and 6-3 in conference play with the two wins.

Cincinnati Christian, which entered the weekend tied with the RedStorm in the RSC standings, dropped to 7-18 overall and 3-6 in league play.

Rio Grande did all of its damage in the opener over the course of two innings, scoring five times in the third and seven times in the fourth.

Freshman Brandon Pritchard (Zanesville, OH) finished 3-for-4 with two runs batted in, while junior Kent Reeser (Miamisburg, OH) went 2-for-3 with three RBI. Both had two-run singles in the seven-run fourth inning.

Senior Michael Rodriguez (Santo Domingo, D.R.) added a pair of hits – including a double – and two RBI to the winning effort, while junior Dylan Shockley (Minford, OH) went 2-for-4 with a run

batted

in and freshman Cole Dyer (Wheelersburg, OH) drove in a pair of runs.

Junior Zach Kendall (Troy, OH) started and got the win for Rio, allowing four hits and pair of walks while striking out seven over five innings.

Michael McCarty started and lost for CCU, allowing eight hits and nine runs over 3-2/3 innings.

Game two saw Rio Grande cough up an early 3-0 advantage before rallying to score nine times in the fifth inning for the win.

Shockley, Reeser, Pritchard, Dyer and junior Eli Daniels (Minford, OH) all had two hits and drove in two runs in the victory.

Rodriguez, freshman Clayton Surrell (Carroll, OH), senior David Rodriguez (Santo Domingo, D.R.) and junior Caden Cluxton (Washington Court House, OH) also contributed two hits each to the RedStorm’s 18-hit attack.

Reeser had a two-run, inside-the-park home run in the nine-run fifth inning, while Shockley doubled twice, Daniels and Michael Rodriguez both had a double and Surrell tripled.

Sophomore Caleb Fetzer (Van Wert, OH) earned the win in relief, despite allowing a pair of hits, four walks and three runs in just one inning.

Sophomore Caine Whitney (Newark, OH) earned a save, allowing two hits and striking out three over 2-1/3 innings.

Sam Wood started and lost for the Eagles, allowing 11 hits and eight runs over 4-1/3 innings.

Jared Seibert led CCU offensively, going 3-for-4 with a triple, a double and three RBI. Aaron Dubs added two hits, including a triple, and four RBI in a losing cause.

Rio Grande is scheduled to return to action on Tuesday afternoon when it hosts Ohio University-Chillicothe in a non-conference twin bill at Bob Evans Field.

First pitch for game one is set for 2 p.m.

By Randy Payton For Ohio Valley Publishing

Randy Payton is the Sports Information Director at the University of Rio Grande.

