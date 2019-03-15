Big Blacks blast Parkersburg South, 15-7

POINT PLEASANT, W.Va. — Starting things on a solid note.

The Point Pleasant baseball team pounded out 14 hits, produced nine runs in the bottom of the second and ultimately rolled to a season-opening victory on Thursday night during a 15-7 decision over visiting Parkersburg South in a non-conference matchup in Mason County.

The host Big Blacks (1-0) built a 2-0 lead through an inning of play, but the Patriots (0-1) countered with three scores in the top half of the second to secure their lead of the evening.

The Red and Black countered by sending 14 batters to the plate in their half of the second, which resulted in five hits, two walks, two plunked hitters and two PSHS errors that led to the nine-run explosion and an 11-3 advantage through two complete.

PPHS went on to tack on four more scores in the bottom of the third while securing their largest lead of the night at 15-3.

The Red and Blue whittled the lead down to single digits after plating three runs in the fifth, then mustered a run in the final frame before ultimately falling by the eight-run margin.

Point Pleasant — which has only two hits after the third inning — claimed a 14-9 advantage in hits and also committed three of the seven errors in the contest. The Patriots stranded a dozen runners on base, while the hosts left eight on the bags.

Eight different Big Blacks produced safeties in the triumph, with a half-dozen of individuals providing two hits apiece in the contest.

Hunter Blain, Carter Smith, Miles Williams, Brody Jeffers, Joel Beattie and Sam Pinkerton each had two hits for the victors, while Kyelar Morrow and Tanner Mitchell also added a safety apiece.

Blain, Jeffers and Pinkerton each drove in a team-best two RBIs, with Beattie, Mitchell and Josh Wamsley also knocking in a run apiece.

Wamsley and Pinkerton scored a team-high three runs apiece, while Williams, Jeffers and Wyatt Wilson each crossed home plate twice. Smith, Morrow and Mitchell also scored a run apiece for the hosts.

Joe Herdman was the winning pitcher of record after allowing zero runs and one hit over 2⅓ innings of relief. Herdman fanned three and walked nobody in the decision.

Point used four different hurlers to record eight strikeouts while issuing six free passes.

Chase Dunbar took the loss for PSHS after allowing 11 runs (three earned), seven hits and two walks over 1⅔ innings while striking out one. The Patriots used three pitchers to record two strikeouts and issue three walks.

Blake McMullen led Parkersburg South with three hits and two RBIs. Drew Cochran and Nick Yoho also provided two safeties apiece in the setback.

Point traveled to Winfield on Friday and returns to action Monday when it travels to Lincoln County for a non-conference matchup at 6 p.m.

By Bryan Walters bwalters@aimmediamidwest.com

Bryan Walters can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2101.

