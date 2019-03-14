RedStorm standout named to NAIA All-America Team

ATLANTA, Ga. — University of Rio Grande senior guard Jaida Carter has been named as an honorable mention selection to the 2019 Women’s Basketball Coaches’ Association NAIA All-America team.

A 5-foot-6 native of New Philadelphia, Ohio, Carter was named River States Conference Player of the Year after leading the injury-riddled RedStorm to a 16-15 finish.

She led the RSC in scoring at 20.2 points per game and was second in field goal percentage at .480.

Carter pulled down a team-best 7.1 rebounds per contest, while also averaging 3.6 assists and 2.3 steals per game and shooting 76 percent from the foul line.

Carter was the only player from a River States Conference school to make the list.

Brianna King of the University of Montana Western was named the NAIA Player of the Year after helping lead the Bulldogs to a 25-4 record this season.

King averaged 22.2 points per game and was named the Frontier Conference Player of the Week six times.

The WBCA presents the Player of the Year award annually to the top player in five of the six WBCA membership divisions (NCAA Divisions II, and III, NAIA, two-year college and high school). The Player of the Year and the 10-member Coaches’ All-America team in each division are selected by a committee of WBCA member coaches in that division.

Joining King on the first team were Kendall Bradbury of Taylor University, Kelsie Cleeton from College of The Ozarks, Shawnee State University’s Bailey Cummins, Vivian Holcomb of University of Science & Arts of Oklahoma, Philomena Lammers from Concordia University (Neb.), Oklahoma City University’s Abby Selzer, Stephanie Soares of The Master’s University, Myah Taylor from Bethel (Tenn.) University and Lindsey Wilson (Ky.) College’s Reagan Turner.

University of Rio Grande senior Jaida Carter (24) releases a shot attempt over a pair of defenders during a regular season contest. https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2019/03/web1_3.16-RIO-Jaida.jpg University of Rio Grande senior Jaida Carter (24) releases a shot attempt over a pair of defenders during a regular season contest. Courtesy photo

By Randy Payton For Ohio Valley Publishing

Randy Payton is the Sports Information Director at the University of Rio Grande.

