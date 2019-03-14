Rio men’s bowling headed to NAIA Invitational

RIO GRANDE, Ohio — The University of Rio Grande men’s bowling team has received an at-large bid to the 3rd Annual NAIA National Invitational Tournament, scheduled for March 28-30, at West Ridge Lanes & Family Fun Center in Topeka, Kan.

Twelve men’s teams and 12 women’s teams qualified for the 2019 tourneys. The automatic qualifiers were determined by conference championship winner and at-large bids were determined by their rating the final rating.

Rio Grande, whose program is in just its second season, made the field based on their No. 12 ranking in the final Collegebowling.com Power Rankings.

The RedStorm finished third or better in three of their regular season events this season.

The invitational will begin with 24 Baker games of qualifying on the 28th, before double-elimination match play – seeded by the qualifying standings from the previous day – are set for the 29th. Each match is a best-of-five Baker format.

The double-elimination match round will conclude on the 30th.

Among the other schools who will be participating include Grand View (Iowa), the Heart of America Conference tournament champion; Indiana Tech, the Wolverine-Hoosier Athletic Conference regular season champion; Lawrence Tech (Mich.), the Wolverine-Hoosier Athletic Conference tournament champion; and Martin Methodist (Tenn.), the Mid-South Conference tournament champion.

Concordia (Mich.) University, Hastings (Neb.) University, the University of Pikeville (Ky.), St. Francis (Ill.) and William Penn (Iowa) will join Rio Grande as at-large selections.

Midland (Neb.) and SCAD-Savannah (Ga.) round out the field as the highest-rated team from a group of unaffiliated conferences. Midland’s group includes the AMC, GPAC, KCAC, and North Star, while SCAD-Savannah’s group is comprised of the AII, CCAC, River States, SSAC and The Sun.

The NAIA Network – the association’s official video streaming home – will broadcast rounds 1-7 at the invitational on www.NAIANetwork.com. The video platform, powered by Stretch Internet, allows users access to live video social interaction on a number of devices, including mobile.

The championships will be produced by ESPN3.

Randy Payton is the Sports Information Director at the University of Rio Grande.

