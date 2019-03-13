14 locals named to TVC Hocking basketball squads

A total of 14 basketball players — seven boys and seven girls — from Gallia, Mason and Meigs Counties were chosen to the 2018-19 All-Tri-Valley Conference Hocking Division basketball teams, selected by the coaches from within the nine-team league.

On the girls side, Eastern had three players on the list, Wahama added two, while South Gallia and Southern earned one apiece.

Along with seven ladies, one coach representing the Ohio Valley Publishing area was selected, as Wahama’s John Arnott was named TVC Hocking girls Coach of the Year. Arnott guided the Lady Falcons to a 7-9 league record, tying the Federal Hocking for fifth. This year, Wahama recorded the most overall wins since the 2009-10 season.

The Lady Eagles — who were second in the league with a 13-3 record — were represented on the all-league squad by a trio of seniors, Jess Parker, Alyson Bailey and Kelsey Casto. This is Parker’s third all-league honor, also being selected in her freshman and sophomore seasons. Bailey and Casto are both first time league honorees.

Representing the Lady Falcons on the list were junior Hannah Rose and sophomore Emma Gibbs. Rose — who surpassed the career 1,000-point plateau this winter — is a repeat selection from last season, while Gibbs is a first time honoree.

The Lady Rebels were eighth in the league at 4-12, and were represented on the all-league list by freshman Jessie Rutt.

The Lady Tornadoes — placing ninth in the league at 0-16 — were represented for a second straight season by junior Phoenix Cleland.

The TVC Hocking girls Most Valuable Player award went to Waterford senior Rachael Adams, who helped the Lady Cats go 16-0 and win a fifth consecutive league title.

On the boys side, Southern, Eastern and South Gallia each claimed a pair of spots, while Wahama landed one player on the list.

The Tornadoes — who finished tied with Belpre for third at 10-6 in the TVC Hocking — were represented by seniors Weston Thorla and Jensen Anderson. Thorla is a repeat selection from last year’s squad, while Anderson is a newcomer to the list.

With matching 8-8 league marks, the Eagles and Rebels tied for fifth. EHS junior Garrett Barringer and SGHS senior Braxton Hardy are repeat selections from last year, while Eastern senior Blaise Facemyer and South Gallia senior Nick Hicks are both on the all-league team for the first time.

Wahama — the eighth place team with a 3-13 mark — was represented by senior Jacob Lloyd, a first time all-league selection.

TVC Hocking champion Trimble — which went 14-2 on its way to a second straight league crown — claimed both special awards, as junior guard Brayden Weber was the Most Valuable Player and Howie Caldwell was the Coach of the Year. This marks the 10th time overall and ninth time outright that Caldwell has earned the TVC Hocking’s top coaching honor.

2019 TVC Hocking Girls Basketball

1. Waterford (16-0): Rachael Adams* (Sr) G; Cara Taylor (Fr) G; Emily Kern (Sr) G; Brier Offenberger (So) G.

2. Eastern (13-3): Jess Parker** (Sr) (G); Alyson Bailey (Sr) G; Kelsey Casto (Sr) F.

3. Belpre (11-5): Abbey Lafatch (Jr) G; Kyna Waderker* (Jr) G/F/C.

4. Trimble (8-8): Skylar Moore* (Sr) G; Laikyn Imler (Fr) G.

T5. Federal Hocking (7-9): Paige Tolson* (So) G; Emma Beha* (So) F.

T5. Wahama (7-9): Hannah Rose* (Jr) G; Emma Gibbs (So) C.

7. Miller (6-10): Ashley Spencer** (Jr) G; Josie Crabtree (So) F.

8. South Gallia (4-12): Jessie Rutt (Fr) G.

9. Southern (0-16): Phoenix Cleland* (Jr) G.

Most Valuable Player

Rachael Adams, Waterford

Coach of the Year

John Arnott, Wahama

2019 TVC Hocking Boys Basketball

1. Trimble (14-2): Brayden Weber* (Jr) F; Blake Guffey (Fr) G; Jeremiah Brown (Jr) F; Cameron Kittle* (Jr) G.

2. Waterford (13-3): Russell Young (Sr) F; Peyten Stephens* (Sr) F; Holden Dailey (Fr) F.

T3. Belpre (10-6): Jerimiah Stitt (Sr) C; Connor Baker (So) G.

T3. Southern (10-6): Jensen Anderson (Sr) G; Weston Thorla* (Sr) G.

T5. Eastern (8-8): Garrett Barringer* (Jr) F; Blaise Facemyer (Sr) G.

T5. South Gallia (8-8): Braxton Hardy* (Sr) G; Nick Hicks G.

7. Federal Hocking (5-11): Bradley Russell (Jr) F; Hunter Smith (So) G.

8. Wahama (3-13): Jacob Lloyd (Sr) F.

9. Miller (1-15): Colby Bartley (Jr) G.

Most Valuable Player

Brayden Weber, Trimble

Coach of the Year

Howie Caldwell, Trimble

Wahama's Jacob Lloyd (center) shoots a two-pointer over Eastern's Garrett Barringer, during the Eagles' 37-36 victory on Feb. 5 in Tuppers Plains, Ohio. South Gallia freshman Jessie Rutt shoots a layup in between a pair of Lady Falcons, during a TVC Hocking contest on Dec. 13, 2018, in Mercerville, Ohio.

By Alex Hawley ahawley@aimmediamidwest.com

Alex Hawley can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2100.

