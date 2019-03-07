OHSAA wrestling championships under way

The 2019 OHSAA Individual Wrestling Championships officially began Thursday afternoon at the Schottenstein Center on the campus of Ohio State University in Columbus, Ohio. Two grapplers from River Valley — senior Eric Weber and freshman Nathan Cadle — are competing in their first state tournaments as the Division III meet started the annual three-day event. RVHS is also the only program in the Ohio Valley Publishing area with any competitors at this year’s state meet. Updates will be made throughout Thursday on how each River Valley grappler fared in his opening round bout. A recap of Day 1 results will be made available in the weekend sports edition of the Sunday Times-Sentinel. (Bryan Walters|OVP Sports)

