Big Blacks build Day 1 lead

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. — It wasn’t historic, but impressive nonetheless.

The Point Pleasant wrestling team won its first seven bouts and went 10-4 overall on Thursday during the opening round of the 2019 Class AA-A WVSSAC Wrestling Championships being held at Big Sandy Superstore Arena in Cabell County.

The Big Blacks — the top-ranked team in Class AA — scored pinfall wins in eight of their 10 triumph, including six straight pinfalls to open the 72nd annual event before picking up a seventh consecutive win by decision.

The Red and Black ended up dropping four of their next five matches — including two by pinfall — before closing the evening with a Jacob Muncy pinfall win in the heavyweight division.

Muncy was joined by Issac Short (106), Christopher Smith (113), Derek Raike (120) Justin Bartee (126), George Smith (132), Mitchell Freeman (138) and Logan Southall (160) in earning pinfall victories.

Wyatt Wilson (145) won by an 8-2 decision and Juan Marquez (182) won by a 9-4 count.

Zac Samson (152), Nazar Abbas (170), Nick Ball (195) and Wyatt Stanley (220) were all eliminated from title contention and start Saturday trying to work their respective ways through the consolation round.

Point Pleasant — with its plus-six win margin — has yet to trail in the Class AA-A team standings and currently sits alone in first place with 36 points.

Five-time defending state champion Independence sits just two points behind PPHS and along in second with 34 points.

Greenbrier East — currently the highest scoring team in Class A — is third overall with 27 points, with East Fairmont (20.5) and Braxton County (20) rounding out the top five positions.

The Big Blacks won 11 straight opening round matches in 2012 before finishing that Thursday evening with an 11-3 mark and 36 points. Six of those 11 wins that year, however, were by pinfall.

Wahama also had a solid start to the Class AA-A tournament after going unbeaten in two opening round matches en route to scoring eight points.

The White Falcons are currently tied for third place with South Harrison in the Class A team standings and also sit tied for 15th overall with both SHHS and Lewis County in the complete Class AA-A field.

Both of Wahama’s victories came by pinfall as Trevor Hunt (145) and Antonio Serevicz (220) each advanced in their respective weight classes.

Overall, Mason County is a combined 12-4 and has 10 pinfall wins after Day 1 of the three-day event.

Session 2 is slated to start at 11:30 a.m. Friday and will run into Friday evening with Session 3. Session 4 begins at 10:30 a.m. Saturday before the championship matches start at 6 p.m.

Wahama wrestling head coach Ryan Russell, seated right, watches along with assistant coach Demetrius Serevicz during Thursday night’s opening round matches of the 2019 WVSSAC Wrestling Championships being held at Big Sandy Superstore Arena in Huntington, W.Va. https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2019/02/web1_WAH-Russell.jpg Wahama wrestling head coach Ryan Russell, seated right, watches along with assistant coach Demetrius Serevicz during Thursday night’s opening round matches of the 2019 WVSSAC Wrestling Championships being held at Big Sandy Superstore Arena in Huntington, W.Va. Bryan Walters|OVP Sports Point Pleasant junior Zac Samson maintains leverage on an opponent during Thursday night’s opening round match of the 2019 WVSSAC Wrestling Championships being held at Big Sandy Superstore Arena in Huntington, W.Va. https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2019/02/web1_PP-Samson.jpg Point Pleasant junior Zac Samson maintains leverage on an opponent during Thursday night’s opening round match of the 2019 WVSSAC Wrestling Championships being held at Big Sandy Superstore Arena in Huntington, W.Va. Bryan Walters|OVP Sports Point Pleasant junior Nazar Abbas tries to escape from an opponent during Thursday night’s opening round match of the 2019 WVSSAC Wrestling Championships being held at Big Sandy Superstore Arena in Huntington, W.Va. https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2019/02/web1_PP-Abbas.jpg Point Pleasant junior Nazar Abbas tries to escape from an opponent during Thursday night’s opening round match of the 2019 WVSSAC Wrestling Championships being held at Big Sandy Superstore Arena in Huntington, W.Va. Bryan Walters|OVP Sports Point Pleasant junior Wyatt Stanley applies a headlock on an opponent during Thursday night’s opening round match of the 2019 WVSSAC Wrestling Championships being held at Big Sandy Superstore Arena in Huntington, W.Va. https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2019/02/web1_PP-Stanley.jpg Point Pleasant junior Wyatt Stanley applies a headlock on an opponent during Thursday night’s opening round match of the 2019 WVSSAC Wrestling Championships being held at Big Sandy Superstore Arena in Huntington, W.Va. Bryan Walters|OVP Sports Point Pleasant sophomore Nick Ball tries to escape from an opponent during Thursday night’s opening round match of the 2019 WVSSAC Wrestling Championships being held at Big Sandy Superstore Arena in Huntington, W.Va. https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2019/02/web1_PP-Ball.jpg Point Pleasant sophomore Nick Ball tries to escape from an opponent during Thursday night’s opening round match of the 2019 WVSSAC Wrestling Championships being held at Big Sandy Superstore Arena in Huntington, W.Va. Bryan Walters|OVP Sports Point Pleasant wrestling head coach John Bonecutter, left, encourages one of his grapplers as assistant coach David Bonecutter watches on during Thursday night’s opening round matches of the 2019 WVSSAC Wrestling Championships being held at Big Sandy Superstore Arena in Huntington, W.Va. https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2019/02/web1_PP-Bonecutter.jpg Point Pleasant wrestling head coach John Bonecutter, left, encourages one of his grapplers as assistant coach David Bonecutter watches on during Thursday night’s opening round matches of the 2019 WVSSAC Wrestling Championships being held at Big Sandy Superstore Arena in Huntington, W.Va. Bryan Walters|OVP Sports

Wahama goes unbeaten in opening round of Class AA-A tournament

By Bryan Walters bwalters@aimmediamidwest.com

Bryan Walters can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2101.

Bryan Walters can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2101.