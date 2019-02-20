Rio’s Carter named RSC women’s basketball POY

MIDDLETOWN, Ohio — University of Rio Grande senior guard Jaida Carter has been named the 2018-19 River States Conference Women’s Basketball Player of the Year.

A 5-foot-6 native of New Philadelphia, Ohio, Carter leads the RSC in scoring at 20.2 points per game and is second in field goal percentage at .482.

Carter also adds 6.9 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 2.3 steals per game while shooting 76 percent from the foul line. She led all the voting and was the top choice for the All-RSC First Team.

The remaining nine All-RSC First Team honorees, along with the 11-player Second Team, the league’s Champion of Character team and other individual award winners were announced Tuesday afternoon by league officials.

WVU Tech head coach Anna Kowalska was voted as the RSC Women’s Basketball Coach of the Year. In her first season in charge of the Golden Bears, Kowalska has led them to the overall RSC regular-season championship and the RSC East Division title.

WVU Tech is 21-9 overall, 16-1 RSC, has already earned an NAIA national tournament bid and will be the No. 1 seed in the conference championship.

Tia Chambers, a freshman forward from IU Kokomo, was named the RSC Women’s Basketball Newcomer of the Year. A 5-11 native of Mishawaka, Ind., she was the top vote-getter among new players to the conference.

Chambers is sixth in the RSC in scoring at 15.4 points per game and fourth in the league in field-goal percentage (.471) and rebounds per game (8.7 rpg).

WVU Tech had two players selected to the first team with senior guard Savannah Shamblin coming in at 13.4 points and a conference-high 5.4 assists per game, as well as sophomore guard Brittney Justice with 13.5 points and 7.4 rebounds per game and an RSC-best 50-percent field goals.

IU Kokomo had two players on the first team with RSC Newcomer of the Year Chambers in addition to senior guard Lakyn Gulley at 15.8 points per game and a conference-high 82 made 3-pointers.

Point Park (Pa.) University also had two players named to the first team with senior forward Sam Weir at 16.7 points and 12.1 rebounds per game and sophomore guard Michelle Burns at 14.2 points and 4.1 assists per game.

Alice Lloyd (Ky.) College sophomore guard Haley Hall represented the Eagles on the first team. She is third in the RSC averaging 16.7 points per game and also adds 6.1 rebounds per game.

Carlow (Pa.) University junior forward Emma Stille was on the first team for the Celtics. The RSC’s leading rebounder averages 14.3 points and 12.2 rebounds per game.

Ohio Christian University junior guard Staci Dinsmore was named to the first team ranking fourth in the conference in scoring at 16.7 ppg and also a league-high 3.8 steals per game.

The 11 players on the All-RSC Second Team came from eight different schools. Cincinnati Christian University and IU Southeast each had two players selected to lead that team. There was a tie for the final spot, which resulted in both being named.

The RSC Women’s Basketball Champions of Character Team named one player from each school who best exhibits the five character values of NAIA Champions of Character, which are Respect, Responsibility, Integrity, Servant Leadership and Sportsmanship.

Rio Grande’s representative on the list was sophomore forward Jimi Howell (Barberton, OH).

By Randy Payton For Ohio Valley Publishing

Randy Payton is the Sports Information Director at the University of Rio Grande.

