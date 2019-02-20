Lady Falcons fall to Parkersburg Catholic, 67-31

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. — An unfortunate feeling of déjà vu.

For the second year in a row, the Wahama girls basketball team was eliminated from the Class A Region IV, Section 1 tournament by Parkersburg Catholic, as the top-seeded hosts claimed a 67-31 victory over the fifth-seeded Lady Falcons on Tuesday in Wood County.

Wahama (11-13) never led in the game, falling behind 8-0 before Hannah Rose cut the deficit in half with four straight markers. The Crusaderettes (20-1) ended the first quarter with an 18-to-2 run, however, making their advantage 26-6.

The Lady Falcons outscored PCHS by a 6-to-5 clip over the first three minutes of the second quarter, but a 13-to-2 spurt over the rest of the half gave the hosts a 44-14 lead at the break.

The Crusaderettes started the second half with a 16-to-2 run, making the margin 60-16 with four minutes left in the third. WHS outscored the hosts 7-to-2 over the remainder of the canto, and headed into the fourth down 62-23.

PCHS led by as many as 42 points in the finale and cruised to the 67-31 win.

For the game, Wahama shot 13-of-40 (32.5 percent) from the field, missing all-6 three-point tries. Parkersburg Catholic made 26-of-65 (40 percent) field goal attempts, including 7-of-19 (36.8 percent) from beyond the arc. WHS was 5-of-6 (83.3 percent) at the foul line, where PCHS was 8-of-12 (66.7 percent).

The hosts won the rebounding battle by a 35-to-26 clip, including 17-to-7 on the offensive end. The Crusaderettes committed 13 turnovers, while forcing 31. The Red and White finished with team totals of six assists, six steals and one rejection, while PCHS ended with 21 assists, 20 steals and seven blocked shots.

The Lady Falcons were led by Emma Gibbs with 14 points and eight rebounds, followed by Rose with 11 points and seven rebounds. Harley Roush and Torre VanMatre had three points apiece in the setback, with VanMatre and Lauren Noble each earning two assists.

Gibbs also led the WHS defense with three steals, followed by Rose with two steals, and VanMatre with a block.

PCHS junior Madeline Huffman led all-scorers with 26 points, 15 of which came from beyond the arc. Aaliyah Brunny had 12 points and five assists in the win, Leslie Huffman added 11 points, six assists and six rebounds, while Madison Ross ended with nine points and six boards.

Grace Wojcik contributed three points to the winning cause, while Lainie Ross, Kiah Eastwood, and Emma Gardner chipped in with two each.

Leading the Parkersburg Catholic defense, Madeline Huffman had six steals and two blocks, while Brunny finished with five steals and three rejections.

Wahama’s 11 wins this winter are the program’s most since the 2009-10 campaign. It’s the first time the Lady Falcons have double-digit wins since the 2011-12 season.

Parkersburg Catholic will put its 14-game winning streak on the line in the Class A Region IV, Section 1 championship game against second-seeded Williamstown on Friday at PCHS.

Wahama sophomore Emma Gibbs (11) shoots a two-pointer over a PCHS defender, during the Crusaderettes’ 67-31 victory on Tuesday in Parkersburg, W.Va. https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2019/02/web1_2.21-WAH-Gibbs.jpg Wahama sophomore Emma Gibbs (11) shoots a two-pointer over a PCHS defender, during the Crusaderettes’ 67-31 victory on Tuesday in Parkersburg, W.Va. Alex Hawley|OVP Sports Wahama’s Torre VanMatre passes to Harley Roush in the post, during the Lady Falcons’ season-ending setback on Tuesday in Parkersburg, W.Va. (Alex Hawley|OVP Sports) https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2019/02/web1_2.21-wo-WAH-VanMatre.jpg Wahama’s Torre VanMatre passes to Harley Roush in the post, during the Lady Falcons’ season-ending setback on Tuesday in Parkersburg, W.Va. (Alex Hawley|OVP Sports) Alex Hawley|OVP Sports Wahama junior Hannah Rose (1) dribbles up the the court in front of sophomore teammate Emma Gibbs (11), during the Lady Falcons’ 67-31 setback on Tuesday in Parkersburg, W.Va. (Alex Hawley|OVP Sports) https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2019/02/web1_2.21-wo-WAH-Rose.jpg Wahama junior Hannah Rose (1) dribbles up the the court in front of sophomore teammate Emma Gibbs (11), during the Lady Falcons’ 67-31 setback on Tuesday in Parkersburg, W.Va. (Alex Hawley|OVP Sports) Alex Hawley|OVP Sports Wahama’s Lauren Noble (30) drives past a PCHS defender, during Class A Region IV, Section 1 semifinal on Tuesday in Parkersburg, W.Va. (Alex Hawley|OVP Sports) https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2019/02/web1_2.21-wo-WAH-Noble.jpg Wahama’s Lauren Noble (30) drives past a PCHS defender, during Class A Region IV, Section 1 semifinal on Tuesday in Parkersburg, W.Va. (Alex Hawley|OVP Sports) Alex Hawley|OVP Sports

By Alex Hawley ahawley@aimmediamidwest.com

Alex Hawley can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2100.

