OVCS rallies past Lady Eagles, 52-47

ST. MARY’S, W.Va. — Headed into the offseason with a smile.

The Ohio Valley Christian girls basketball team — which was eliminated from the OCSAA tournament with a 42-25 setback to Cristo Rey on Saturday in Columbus — wrapped up its season on Monday in Pleasants County, defeating host North Pleasants Christian by a 52-47 tally.

The Lady Defenders (11-11) started slow, falling behind by an 8-3 tally after eight minutes of play. The offense picked up and hosts added one point to their lead in the second period, outscoring OVCS 15-to-14 in the quarter to make the margin 23-17 at half.

Ohio Valley Christian went on a 17-to-11 run out of the break, tying the game at 34 headed into the fourth quarter.

The Lady Eagles tallied 13 points in the final eight minutes, but the Lady Defenders poured in 18 to seal the 52-47 win.

For the game, OVCS shot 22-of-56 (39.3 percent) from the field, including 5-of-17 (29.4 percent) from three-point range. The Lady Defenders were 3-of-10 (30 percent) from the foul line, where the Lady Eagles were 2-of-16 (12.5 percent).

Emily Childers led the OVCS offense with 18 points and four assists, scoring half of her points from beyond the arc. Leticia Araujo contributed 15 points to the winning cause, Chloe Payne chipped in with 10, while Kristen Durst scored nine.

Collectively, the Lady Defenders had 16 rebounds, led by Childers, Durst and Payne with four each. The OVCS defense claimed 14 steals, led by Childers and Araujo with five each.

Gabbie Howell led the hosts with 13 points, followed by Sarah Bowie with 11 and Tiffany Doyle with 10. Caitlyn Masto and Emma Stahlman rounded out the North Pleasants Christian scoring with seven and six points respectively.

This marks the final game in the Blue and Gold for Ohio Valley Christian seniors Emily Childers, Kristen Durst and Joicy Liao.

OVCS senior Emily Childers (33) tries a two-pointer over a pair of Lady Knights, during the Lady Defenders’ 22-12 victory on Feb. 11 in Gallipolis, Ohio. https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2019/02/web1_2.20-OVCS-Childers.jpg OVCS senior Emily Childers (33) tries a two-pointer over a pair of Lady Knights, during the Lady Defenders’ 22-12 victory on Feb. 11 in Gallipolis, Ohio. Alex Hawley|OVP Sports

By Alex Hawley ahawley@aimmediamidwest.com

Alex Hawley can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2100.

Alex Hawley can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2100.