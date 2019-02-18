Rio Grande baseball records sweep of IU South Bend

WESTFIELD, Ind. — The University of Rio Grande parlayed a big day at the plate by Clayton Surrell and some strong pitching into a doubleheader sweep of Indiana University South Bend, Saturday afternoon, in non-conference baseball action at Grand Park.

The RedStorm posted a 7-2 win in the opener and a 13-2 triumph in the nightcap, running its record to 8-5 in the process.

IU South Bend was playing its season-opening contests.

Surrell – a freshman from Carroll, Ohio – went 2-for-4 with a double and three RBI in the game one victory, while going 2-for-4 with a double and four RBI in the back end of the twin bill.

Senior right-hander Zach Harvey (Kenova, WV) went the distance in the opener, allowing five hits and the two runs while walking one and striking out 10.

Junior right-hander Zach Kendall (Troy, OH) earned the game two win, allowing four hits and five walks over four innings. He allowed an unearned run and struck out four.

Sophomore Caleb Fetzer (Van Wert, OH) and freshman Trevor Gerstenberger (Jackson, OH) combined to allow two hits and a run, while striking out five over the final three innings.

Rio Grande rallied from a 2-0 deficit in the first game, scoring four times in the fifth inning and three times in the seventh.

Senior David Rodriguez (Santo Domingo, D.R.), junior Eli Daniels (Minford, OH) and Surrell all had run-scoring hits in the four-run fifth, while Surrell added a two-run single in the three-run seventh.

Daniels finished 3-for-4 with a triple, while freshman Brandon Pritchard (Zanesville, OH) had two hits in the winning effort. Junior Dylan Shockley (Minford, OH) and junior Santiago Martinez (Gahanna, OH) both doubled for the RedStorm.

Jordan Moore had two hits and a drove in a run for the Titans.

Troy Cullen, the second of three pitchers for IUSB, took the loss.

Game two saw Rio pull away late, scoring five times in the fifth inning, four times in the sixth and twice in the seventh to break open a nip-and-tuck affair.

The key play in the five-run fifth was a two-out error on junior Kent Reeser’s (Miamisburg, OH) routine flyable to center which allowed three runs to score. A pair of errors were responsible for two of the runs in the four-run sixth.

Surrell, who drew a bases-loaded walk in the fifth and had an RBI single in the sixth, doubled home two runs in the seventh.

Shockley also had two hits in the win, including a double.

Spencer McCool had three hits and drove in a run for IUSB, while Andy Ross started and took the loss for the Titans.

Rio Grande is scheduled to return to action next weekend, hosting Fisher (Mass.) in a doubleheader at VA Memorial Stadium in Chillicothe.

First pitch for game one is set for noon.

By Randy Payton For Ohio Valley Publishing

Randy Payton is the Sports Information Director for the University of Rio Grande.

Randy Payton is the Sports Information Director for the University of Rio Grande.