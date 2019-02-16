Lady Falcons knock off Wirt County, 42-26

ELIZABETH, W.Va. — A beautiful beginning to the postseason.

The Wahama girls basketball team kicked off the second season on Friday at Wirt County, where the fifth-seeded Lady Falcons defeated the No. 4 seed Lady Tigers by a 42-26 count in the Class A Region IV, Section 1 tournament.

Wahama (11-12) — winner of back-to-back games for the second time this season —led by a narrow 14-13 count after a tightly contested first quarter.

The Lady Falcon defense took over in the second, holding Wirt County (10-12) to just two points in the period. WHS poured in 13 points in the stanza and headed into the half with a 27-15 lead.

Wahama stretched its lead to 17 points, at 38-21, with an 11-to-6 third quarter run. WHS was held to just four points in the fourth, but allowed only five and sealed the 42-26 victory.

For the game, Wahama was 1-of-6 (16.7 percent) from the free throw line, where Wirt County was 3-of-8 (37.5 percent).

Emma Gibbs led the Lady Falcons with 15 points, featuring seven field goals. Next was Hannah Rose with 13 points, including all-3 of the team’s three-pointers. Lauren Noble contributed 10 points to the winning cause, while Torre VanMatre chipped in with four.

Morgan Wagner led the hosts with six points, followed by Kylie Stephens, Pheobe Hayes and Emma Wyer with four each. Sydney Woods and Adeline Sims had three points apiece in the setback, while Shelby Simonton scored two.

The Lady Falcons continue sectional play on Tuesday at top-seeded Parkersburg Catholic, where tipoff is scheduled for 7 p.m.

By Alex Hawley ahawley@aimmediamidwest.com

Alex Hawley can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2100.

