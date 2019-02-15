Wahama avenges Miller, 44-34

MASON, W.Va. — A little icing slathered on this slice of revenge.

Junior Hannah Rose poured in a game-high 19 points and became the eighth girl in Wahama basketball history to eclipse 1,000 points in a career Thursday night during a 44-34 decision over visiting Miller in a Tri-Valley Conference Hocking Division contest at Gary Clark Court in Mason County.

Rose — a three-year starting guard and two-time all-state selection — became the first Lady Falcon to eclipse quadruple digits in a career since Sierra Carmichael accomplished the same feat during the 2013-14 campaign.

Rose entered the game needing only three points to join the illustrious group, and did so with around two minutes remaining in the first quarter after her step-back trifecta from the right wing found nothing but the bottom of the net.

Wahama (10-12, 7-9 TVC Hocking) ultimately built a 9-4 lead in that opening frame and never looked back as the Red and White managed to salvage a season split with Miller (11-11, 6-10). The Purple and White posted a 38-32 victory in the first matchup in Corning back on Dec. 20, 2017.

Rose — who joins the likes of Carmichael, Amber Tully, Taylor Hysell, Julia Hoffman, Keith Ann Sayre, Cara Blessing and Lori Zuspan in the WHS 1,000-point club for girls — was thrilled to join such an elusive group of outstanding basketball players.

More importantly, she was glad to accomplish the feat in a victory.

“It’s truly an amazing feeling to reach 1,000 points for my career. I really pushed myself to do this before my junior year ended, and I’m glad I was able to hit a three early to get to an even thousand. I’m also glad that this is over because it feels like a lot of weight has been lifted from me,” Rose said. “The thing that really makes this special is that we were able to get a win. It makes this a little easier to celebrate and enjoy.”

Emma Gibbs poured in four points during a 9-4 first quarter run, then Rose added seven markers as part of a 15-5 second period surge that extended the Wahama lead out to 24-9 at the intermission.

Miller, however, countered with seven points from Askya McFann as part of a 17-9 run that closed the gap down to 33-26 entering the finale.

Rose added another seven points down the stretch run as the hosts made an 11-8 run to close out regulation, wrapping up the 10-point outcome.

The Red and White made 15 total field goals — including two trifectas — and also went 12-of-30 at the free throw line for 40 percent.

Gibbs followed Rose with 15 points, while Torre VanMatre chipped in four markers. Both Harley Roush and Bailee Bumgarner completed the winning tally with three points each.

Miller netted 12 total field goals — including three 3-pointers — and also went 7-of-12 at the charity stripe for 58 percent.

McFann paced MHS with 12 points and Josie Crabtree chipped in eight markers, while Brooklyn Wilson and Alaina Barden respectively contributed six and four points.

Emma Joseph and Ashley Spencer — who had 23 points in the first contest — both completed the scoring with two markers apiece.

Wahama opened tournament play on Friday night as it traveled to Wirt County for a Class A Region IV, Section 1 contest.

Wahama junior Hannah Rose poses for a picture after becoming the eighth Lady Falcon in school history to reach 1,000 career points on Thursday, Feb. 14, during a 44-34 victory over Miller at Gary Clark Court in Mason, W.Va. https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2019/02/web1_2.16-WAH-Rose.jpg Wahama junior Hannah Rose poses for a picture after becoming the eighth Lady Falcon in school history to reach 1,000 career points on Thursday, Feb. 14, during a 44-34 victory over Miller at Gary Clark Court in Mason, W.Va. Courtesy photo

Rose becomes 8th Lady Falcon to eclipse 1K career points

By Bryan Walters bwalters@aimmediamidwest.com

Bryan Walters can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2101.

Bryan Walters can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2101.