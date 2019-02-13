Vikings rally past River Valley, 56-47

BIDWELL, Ohio — One quarter really can ruin your entire night.

The River Valley boys basketball team led by six at halftime of Tuesday’s Tri-Valley Conference Ohio Division bout in Gallia County, but the Raiders were held to just four points in the third quarter and wound up falling to Vinton County by a 56-47 tally.

The teams played evenly through the first eight minutes and were tied at 10 at the end of the first quarter. The Raiders (3-18, 0-11 TVC Ohio) went on a 16-to-10 run in the second quarter and headed into the half with a 26-20 edge.

The Vikings (9-10, 6-4) went on an 18-to-4 run out of the half, however, and went into the fourth with a 38-30 advantage. River Valley had its best offensive quarter of the game in the finale, scoring 17 points, but the guests poured in 18 to seal the 56-47 win.

For the game, River Valley was 19-of-41 (46.3 percent) from the field, including 6-of-15 (40 percent) from beyond the arc, while Vinton County made 23-of-53 (43.4 percent) field goal attempts, including 6-of-18 (33.3 percent) three-point tries. RVHS was 3-of-5 (60 percent) at the free throw line, where VCHS shot 4-of-11 (36.4 percent).

The Vikings won the rebounding battle by a 25-to-21 clip, including 12-to-5 on the offensive glass. The guests also claimed the edge in the turnover category, committing 12 and forcing 17.

Jordan Lambert led the Raiders with 17 points on the strength of eight field goals. Layne Fitch was next with 11 points, nine of which came from beyond the arc.

Rory Twyman made one triple on his way to nine points, while Myles Morrison and Brandon Call finished with three points each on a trifecta apiece. Austin Beaver and Chase Caldwell both scored two points to round out the RVHS total.

The Vikings were led by Gavin Orbaugh with 19 points, followed by Eli Griffith with 16. Lance Montgomery tallied nine points in the win, Riley Body added six, Trafford Dunn came up with four, while Will Arthur scored two.

The Raiders were one point closer to the Vikings than they were in their first bout, as Vinton County won 69-59 on Jan. 8 in McArthur.

River Valley finishes its regular season on Friday at Meigs.

By Alex Hawley ahawley@aimmediamidwest.com

Alex Hawley can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2100.

