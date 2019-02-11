White Falcons sweep Miller, 64-38

MASON, W.Va. — Back in the win column in a big way.

The Wahama boys basketball team snapped its seven-game skid on Friday on Gary Clark Court, defeating Tri-Valley Conference Hocking Division guest Miller by a 64-38 count with a 26-to-6 closing run.

The White Falcons (3-17, 3-12 TVC Hocking) led Miller (1-19, 1-13) by a 13-11 clip eight minutes into play, hitting five field goals in the opening quarter. The hosts stretched their advantage to 23-16 by halftime, using a 10-to-5 second quarter spurt.

The visiting Falcons had their best period of the night in the third, tallying 16 points on the strength of five Colby Bartley three-pointers. Wahama scored 15 points in the third quarter and headed into the finale with a 38-32 edge.

The White Falcons 26-to-6 game-clinching run featured seven field goals and a 12-of-14 performance at the free throw line.

In the 64-38 triumph, WHS shot 17-of-26 (65.4 percent) from the charity stripe, where MHS was 2-of-6 (33.3 percent).

Dakota Belcher led the victors with 25 points, including a dozen in the fourth quarter. Jonathan Frye and Jacob Warth both scored eight points for the Red and White, Jacob Lloyd was next with seven, followed by Brayden Davenport and Cooper Peters with four each.

Abram Pauley and Brady Bumgarner both scored three points in the win, while Adam Groves contributed two.

Bartley led the guests with 20 points, featuring 18 from three-point range. Blayton Cox tallied six points in the setback, Tre McCoy and Steven Willison added five apiece, while Kylan McClain came up with two.

This gives the White Falcons their first season sweep of the year, as Wahama also defeated MHS on Dec. 18 in Perry County by a 75-65 margin.

Wahama will look to make it two wins in a row when Belpre visits Mason on Tuesday.

By Alex Hawley ahawley@aimmediamidwest.com

Alex Hawley can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2100.

