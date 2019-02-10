Lady Falcons soar past Van, 60-46

VAN, W.Va. — Solid, from start to finish.

The Wahama girls basketball team built a 14-11 first quarter lead and ultimately never looked back Friday night during a 60-46 win over host Van in a non-conference matchup in Boone County.

The visiting Lady Falcons (9-11) got six points from Hannah Rose as part of their early three-point cushion, then Emma Gibbs poured in nine points during a 15-9 surge that gave the Red and White a 29-20 advantage at the break.

The Lady Bulldogs (11-7) kept things more competitive in the third frame, but Rose tacked on eight points during a 13-12 spurt that increased the lead to 42-32 headed into the finale.

Gibbs scored eight points down the stretch run as Wahama ended regulation with an 18-14 run to wrap up the 14-point outcome.

The Lady Falcons made 23 total field goals — including a single 3-pointer — and also went 15-of-21 at the free throw line for 71 percent.

Gibbs — who was 7-of-8 at the free throw line — paced WHS with a game-high 23 points, followed by Rose with 21 points.

Harley Roush was next with 10 markers, with eight of those coming in the first half. Lauren Noble and Torre VanMatre completed the winning tally with four and two markers, respectively.

Van made 15 total field goals — including four trifectas — and was also 12-of-17 at the charity stripe for 71 percent.

Karlie Lafauci led VHS with 17 points and Abby Sampson was next with 11 points, followed by Haleigh Cook with seven markers. Casey Belcher and Jordyn Joseph were next with five points apiece, while Jazmyn Gibson completed the tally with one point.

Wahama traveled to Gilmer County on Monday and returns to action Thursday when it hosts Miller in a TVC Hocking matchup at 7:30 p.m.

By Bryan Walters bwalters@aimmediamidwest.com

Bryan Walters can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2101.

