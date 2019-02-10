Soldiers fend off Hannan, 58-52

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. — The hole was simply too deep.

The Hannan boys basketball team were resilient in a comeback bid, but host Grace Christian ultimately made a 32-16 halftime lead hold up on Friday night during a 58-52 victory in a non-conference matchup in Cabell County.

The visiting Wildcats (6-12) managed only two baskets in the opening eight minutes as the Soldiers (9-10) established an 11-5 edge, then GCS followed with a 21-11 second quarter run that allowed the hosts to take a 2-for-1 cushion into the break at 32-16.

HHS, however, found its offensive rhythm in the third period as Casey Lowery and Dalton Coleman combined for 14 points during a 20-12 surge that cut the deficit down to 44-36 entering the fourth.

The Wildcats made a 9-3 run to close to within a possession midway through the finale, but Grace ultimately closed regulation out with an 11-7 spurt that wrapped up the six-point outcome.

Hannan outrebounded the hosts by a 39-33 overall margin and also committed 11 of the 26 turnovers in the contest.

Lowery paced HHS with 14 points, followed by Coleman with 13 points and Chase Nelson with nine markers. Andrew Gillispie was next with eight points, while Matthew Qualls completed the scoring with two points.

Cooper Branson and Eli Foster both paced Grace with 15 points apiece, followed by Alex Childers and Luke Tanner with six markers each.

Braeden Workman was next with four points, with Tanner Perdue and Ricky Tanner btoh chipping in three points apiece. Colin Conley, Tomi Olajide and Micah Carpenter completed the scoring with two points each.

Hannan — which has now dropped two straight and 3-of-4 overall — traveled to Buffalo Monday night and returns to action Tuesday when it travels to Carter Christian for a contest at 7:30 p.m.

By Bryan Walters bwalters@aimmediamidwest.com

Bryan Walters can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2101.

