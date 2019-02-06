Dragons outlast Gallia Academy, 37-31

PROCTORVILLE, Ohio — The start got the Blue Devils in the end.

Host Fairland built a 7-0 first quarter lead and ultimately held on Tuesday night for a 37-31 victory over the Gallia Academy boys basketball team in an Ohio Valley Conference matchup in Lawrence County.

The Dragons (15-4, 10-1 OVC) led wire-to-wire and limited the Blue Devils (10-8, 6-5) to just 13 points through three quarters of play, but the guests rallied back from an 11-point fourth quarter deficit and actually closed to within a single point late in the finale.

FHS, however, came up with a 9-4 run over the final three minutes of regulation, which allowed the Green and White to claim a season sweep with the two-possession triumph. Fairland also posted a 69-44 decision in Centenary back on Jan. 11.

After building a seven-point cushion through eight minutes, Fairland got a pair of trifectas from Clayton Thomas as part of a 13-9 second period push that extended the lead out to 20-9 at the break.

Both teams produced four points apiece in the third frame for a 24-13 contest, but the Blue and White made a 14-4 surge to start the finale while closing the gap down to 28-27 with under four minutes left.

The Dragons outrebounded the guests by a 22-15 overall margin and also committed 13 of the 23 turnovers in the outing.

The Blue Devils netted 14-of-37 field goal attempts for 38 percent, including a 1-of-8 effort from behind the arc for 13 percent. GAHS was also 2-of-4 at the free throw line for 50 percent.

Cory Call paced Gallia Academy with 10 points, followed by Justin McClelland with eight points and Blaine Carter with seven markers. Caleb Henry completed the scoring with six points.

Call and McClelland both led GAHS with four rebounds, with McClelland also sharing team-highs of three steals and two assists. Carter also had three steals, while Henry produced a pair of assists as well.

Fairland made 13-of-28 shot attempts for 46 percent, including a 4-of-9 performance from behind the arc for 44 percent. The hosts also netted 7-of-8 charity tosses for 88 percent.

Jacob Polcyn paced FHS with a game-high 14 points, followed by Thomas with nine points and Matt Mondlak with six markers.

Aiden Porter and Gavin Hunt were next with three points apiece, while Tan Chinn completed the winning tally with two points.

Porter hauled in a team-high seven rebounds, while Brice Lemaster dished out five assists.

Gallia Academy returns to action Friday when it hosts Portsmouth in an OVC contest at 6 p.m.

By Bryan Walters bwalters@aimmediamidwest.com

Bryan Walters can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2101.

