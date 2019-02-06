Meigs tames Tigers, 67-53

ROCKSPRINGS, Ohio — The Marauders charged out of the gates and never looked back.

The Meigs boys basketball team led non-conference guest Marietta by double digits within eight minutes of play on Tuesday in a non-conference bout inside Larry R. Morrison Gymnasium, and the Maroon and Gold cruised to a 67-53 victory.

Meigs (10-9) drained 10 field goals, including a trio of three-pointers in the opening quarter, as the Marauders opened a 25-8 lead.

The teams played evenly in the second stanza, each scoring 16 points, and the hosts took a 41-24 lead into halftime.

The Marauders were outscored by an 11-to-10 edge in the third quarter, and headed to the fourth with a 51-35 advantage. Marietta saved its best for last, scoring 18 points in the final eight minutes, but Meigs came up with 16 and sealed the 67-53 win.

The victors shot 25-of-52 (48.1 percent) from the field, including 7-of-14 (50 percent) from three-point range. At the free throw line, the Marauders were 10-of-13 (76.9 percent) and the Tigers were 11-of-21 (52.4 percent).

Collectively, the hosts had 24 defensive rebounds, six offensive boards, 14 assists, six steals and two blocked shots, while committing a dozen turnovers.

Weston Baer — who led the Marauder defense with two steals and a block — scored a game-high 21 points, featuring a pair of three-pointers. Ty Bartrum hit a team-best three triples and finished with 15 points, while Coulter Cleland and Nick Lilly both scored nine points and grabbed seven rebounds, with Cleland dishing out a team-best five assists.

Cole Betzing contributed six points to the winning cause, Zach Bartrum added five, while Wyatt Hoover chipped in with two.

The guests were led by Cyrus Rhodes and Austin Witucky with 18 and 16 points respectively. Derek Duckworth tallied seven points in the setback, Adam Coil added six, Jackson Graham had three, while Mark Duckworth scored two.

The Marauders get back to work in the Tri-Valley Conference Ohio Division on Friday at Athens.

By Alex Hawley ahawley@aimmediamidwest.com

Alex Hawley can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2100.

Alex Hawley can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2100.