Raiders fall to Oak Hill, 45-23

BIDWELL, Ohio — These Oaks stood their ground.

The River Valley boys basketball team was held to single digits in all four quarters as visiting Oak Hill shot 49 percent from the field during a 49-23 decision on Tuesday night in a non-conference matchup in Gallia County.

The host Raiders (2-16) went just 3-of-13 from the floor in the opening frame, while the Oaks hit 7-of-14 tries while building a 16-8 first quarter advantage.

From there, OHHS went on consecutive 10-6 runs over the next two periods while extending their leads to 26-14 at halftime and 36-20 entering the finale.

The Silver and Black mustered only one field goal over the final eight minutes as Oak Hill closed regulation with a 13-3 surge to wrap up the 26-point outcome.

The Raiders outrebounded the guests by a 26-13 overall margin, including a 9-3 edge on the offensive glass. Both teams committed 13 turnovers in the contest.

RVHS netted 9-of-36 field goal attempts for 25 percent, including a 4-of-16 effort from behind the arc for 25 percent. The hosts were also 1-of-2 at the free throw line for 50 percent.

Layne Fitch paced the Raiders with 16 points, all of which came through three quarters of play. Brandon Call was next with four points, while Jordan Lambert tacked on all three of his markers in the fourth.

The Red and Black went 21-of-43 from the field overall, including a 3-of-13 effort from behind the arc for 23 percent. The guests also went 4-of-8 at the charity stripe for 50 percent.

Chase Hammond led Oak Hill with a game-high 26 points, followed by Mason Darby with 21 points and Drew Hanning with two markers.

River Valley hosted Ironton Saint Joseph on Wednesday night and returns to action Friday when it travels to Nelsonville-York for a TVC Ohio contest at 6 p.m.

By Bryan Walters bwalters@aimmediamidwest.com

Bryan Walters can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2101.

Bryan Walters can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2101.