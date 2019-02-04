Williams, Robinson produce wins for RedStorm

GRANVILLE, Ohio — Lucy Williams and Chanavier Robinson had first-place finishes leading the University of Rio Grande women to a sixth-place finish as a team in the Bob Shannon Invitational hosted by Denison University at the Mitchell Center.

Williams, a senior from Albany, Ohio, finished first in the 3,000-meter run with a time of 10:43.10, while Robinson – a junior from Ravenna, Ohio – was first in the 60-meter dash with a time of 8.01.

Robinson also had a third-place outing in the long jump with a leap of 5.21m.

Rio Grande tallied 44 points as a team to finish sixth in the 14-team field.

Other Top 10 performances for the RedStorm included sophomore Taylor Tackett (Hillsboro, OH), who was third in the 400-meter dash with a time of 1:02.80; freshman Beyonce Bobbitt (West Milton, OH), who placed fifth in the weight throw with a toss of 13.59m; freshman Sierra Cress (Greenville, OH), who was seventh in the shot put with a heave of 10.96m; and freshman Chase Davis (Huntington, WV), who was 10th in the long jump with a leap of 4.56m.

Rio also got a third place showing from its 4×400 relay team – comprised of sophomore Rachael Barber (Ashland, KY), senior Taylor Grubb (Thornville, OH), freshman Abilena Sullivan (Chillicothe, OH) and Tackett – with a time of 4:24.02.

Ohio Wesleyan University won the team competition with 107 points, while Carnegie-Mellon was second with 97.5 points and Mount Vernon Nazarene took third with 97 points.

Rio Grande returns to action on Friday in the River States Conference Championships hosted by Tiffin University.

By Randy Payton For Ohio Valley Publishing

Randy Payton is the Sports Information Director at the University of Rio Grande.

