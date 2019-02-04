Marauders fall at Chillicothe, 71-59

CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — Just too little, too late.

The Meigs boys basketball team surged for 27 points over the final eight minutes of Saturday’s non-conference game in Ross County, but host Chillicothe held on for a 71-59 victory.

Meigs (9-9) trailed by a 19-to-11 clip eight minutes into play, and the Cavaliers stretched their lead to 37-19 by halftime. A 20-to-13 third quarter run made the CHS advantage 57-32 with eight minutes to play.

The Marauders’ last-ditch effort included five three-pointers, but Chillicothe scored 14 points and sealed the 71-59 win.

The Maroon and Gold made 23-of-52 (44.2 percent) field goal attempts, including 6-of-14 (42.9 percent) from three-point range. Meigs shot 7-of-11 (63.6 percent) from the foul line, where Chillicothe was 11-of-18 (77.8 percent).

The Marauders combined for 14 defensive rebounds, five offensive boards, 10 assists, three steals and one blocked shot, while turning the ball over six times.

Weston Baer led the guests with 20 points and three assists, sinking a team-best three triples. Zach Bartrum and Nick Lilly scored 11 points apiece, with Lilly pulling in a team-high nine rebounds.

Cooper Darst and Bobby Musser both contributed six points to the Marauder cause, Coulter Cleland added three points, while Wyatt Hoover chipped in with one.

Leading the MHS defense, Cleland, Zach Bartrum and Ty Bartrum each had a steal, while Musser rejected a shot.

Brandon Noel paced the victors with 24 points, followed by Tre Beard and Jayvon Maughmer with 22 each. Vincent Roper rounded out the winning tally with three points.

Meigs will be back in its home court against non-conference guest Marietta on Tuesday.

By Alex Hawley ahawley@aimmediamidwest.com

Alex Hawley can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2100.

Alex Hawley can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2100.