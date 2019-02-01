Posted on by

Brooker named Wendy’s Heisman recipient at SHS


photo

Senior Marissa Brooker, pictured in middle, was recently recognized as the 2018 Wendy’s Heisman High School award recipient for Southern High School at a presentation banquet held Dec. 4, 2018, in Huntington, W.Va. Brooker, a multi-year starter in volleyball for the Lady Tornadoes, was awarded a $500 scholarship as part of this special recognition for high-achieving seniors that excel both in the classroom (minimum 3.0 GPA) and in athletics, as well as within their school and their community. (Courtesy photo)

https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2019/02/web1_2.3-SHS-Brooker.jpg