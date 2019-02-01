Brooker named Wendy’s Heisman recipient at SHS

Senior Marissa Brooker, pictured in middle, was recently recognized as the 2018 Wendy’s Heisman High School award recipient for Southern High School at a presentation banquet held Dec. 4, 2018, in Huntington, W.Va. Brooker, a multi-year starter in volleyball for the Lady Tornadoes, was awarded a $500 scholarship as part of this special recognition for high-achieving seniors that excel both in the classroom (minimum 3.0 GPA) and in athletics, as well as within their school and their community. (Courtesy photo)

