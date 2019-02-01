Eagles 2nd at Warren dual

VINCENT, Ohio — Sometimes it doesn’t even take one to win.

The Eastern wrestling team came away with second place on a tiebreaker Thursday during a tri-meet held at Warren High School between the Eagles, host Warriors and Fort Frye.

Eastern claimed only two victories against Warren, the eventual champion of the three-team event. EHS and Fort Frye, however, need extra criteria to determine a winner after finishing tied at 24-all.

The Eagles ended up winning the dual match with Cadets on near-falls, allowing the Green and White to bring home runner-up honors.

Blake Newland (126), Daniel Harris (160) and Steven Fitzgerald (195) each scored pinfall wins in their respective matches against FFHS, while Nick Little also picked up six points on a forfeit at 220 pounds. Three of Fort Frye’s four wins were also by forfeit.

Fitzgerald won by forfeit against Warren, while Ryan Ross scored a pinfall win at 120 pounds against the Warriors.

