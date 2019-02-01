Status of OVP area games Friday

Due to freezing temperatures and overnight snowfall, some of the Ohio Valley Publishing area’s basketball games for Friday, Feb. 1, have been postponed.

As of 2:20 p.m. Friday, a handful of events are still on the docket tonight.

The Battle for the Shield wrestling dual between Ripley and host Point Pleasant will start at 6 p.m.

The River Valley at Southern boys basketball contest is still scheduled to tipoff at approximately 7 p.m., as is the Belpre at Eastern boys basketball game.

Wahama at Trimble has been postponed and will be made up Saturday, Feb. 2.

South Gallia at Federal Hocking has been postponed and will be made up Saturday, Feb. 9.

Gallia Academy at South Point has been postponed and will be made up Tuesday, Feb. 12.

Friday, Feb. 1

Boys Basketball

River Valley at Southern, 6 p.m.

Belpre at Eastern, 6 p.m.

South Gallia at Federal Hocking, ppd. —Rescheduled for Saturday, Feb. 9.

Gallia Academy at South Point, ppd. —Rescheduled for Tuesday, Feb. 12.

Wahama at Trimble, ppd. —Rescheduled for Saturday, Feb. 2.

Wrestling

Ripley at Point Pleasant, 6 p.m.