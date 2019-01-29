Lady Pointers sweep Gallia Academy, 56-21

SOUTH POINT, Ohio — Another long night on the road.

The Gallia Academy girls basketball team was limited to seven points in the first half as host South Point shot 42 percent from the field and rolled to a 56-21 victory on Monday night in an Ohio Valley Conference matchup in Lawrence County.

The Blue Angels (6-12, 2-9 OVC) found themselves in a 17-3 hole after eight minutes of play, and the guests were ultimately never closer the rest of the way as the Lady Pointers (13-4, 8-3) followed with a 19-4 surge that secured a 36-7 advantage at the break.

The Blue and White managed to keep things a bit more competitive in the third frame as SPHS won the canto by a slim 11-10 margin that increased the lead out to 47-17 entering the fourth.

The Blue and Gold closed regulation with an 11-4 spurt that wrapped up the 35-point outcome.

South Point also claimed a season sweep of the Blue Angels after posting a 63-35 decision in Centenary back on Dec. 13.

Gallia Academy mustered only six made field goals — including a single trifecta — and also went 8-of-20 at the free throw line for 40 percent.

Maddy Petro and Chasity Adams paced the guests with eight points apiece, followed by Abby Cremeans with four points and Preslee Reed with one point.

Ashley Perkey led South Point with a game-high 20 points, followed by Emilee Carey with 13 points and Kate Mundy with 10 markers.

Emilee Whitt was next with six points and Maddy Khounlavong added three points, while Sarah Roach and Dramond Crawley completed the winning tally with two points each.

Gallia Academy returns to action Thursday when it travels to Proctorville for an OVC bout with Fairland at 6 p.m.

