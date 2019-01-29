Lady Tornadoes swept by Trimble, 58-39

GLOUSTER, Ohio — Round 2 wasn’t as close.

The Southern girls basketball team — which fell to Trimble by a 36-31 count on Dec. 17 in Racine — faced the same Lady Tomcats on Monday in Athens County, where the Lady Tornadoes dropped a 58-39 decision.

Southern (0-19, 0-13) played evenly with the hosts for the first eight minutes, with each team scoring a dozen points in the span.

The Lady Tomcats, however, went on a 10-to-5 run in the second quarter and headed into the break with a 22-17 advantage.

Trimble tripled its lead in the third quarter, outscoring Southern by a 19-to-9 clip to make the margin 41-26 with eight minutes to play.

The Lady Tornadoes put together their best offensive period of the night in the fourth, scoring 13 points. However, Trimble tallied 17 points in the finale, sealing the 58-39 victory.

The guests shot 16-of-40 (40 percent) from the field, including 3-of-8 (37.5 percent) from three-point range, while Trimble was 21-of-45 (46.7 percent) from the field, including 3-of-8 (37.5 percent) from deep. At the foul line, Southern was 4-of-5 (80 percent), while THS was 13-of-18 (72.2 percent).

The hosts won the rebounding battle by a 27-to-21 clip, including 17-to-7 on the offensive end. SHS committed 23 turnovers, just three more than Trimble, while recording team totals of 17 steals, four assists and three blocked shots.

Kayla Evans, Phoenix Cleland and Jordan Hardwick scored 11 points apiece to lead the Lady Tornadoes, with Evans earning team-highs of eight rebounds, seven steals and two blocked shots, and Cleland adding a team-best two assists. Brooke Crisp, Shelby Cleland and Ella Cooper each scored two points to cap off the guests’ total.

Brianna Orsborne led Trimble with 19 points, followed by Laikyn Imler with 12 and Jayne Six with 11. Next was Emily Young with seven points, followed by Ashlynn Hardy with five, Riley Campbell with three and Sophia Ives with one.

The Lady Tornadoes will be back on their home court on Thursday against Belpre.

By Alex Hawley ahawley@aimmediamidwest.com

Alex Hawley can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2100.

Alex Hawley can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2100.