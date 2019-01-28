RVHS runner-up in River Rat Invite

RIO GRANDE, Ohio — Nothing wrong with a silver medal.

The River Valley swim team placed second overall, with both the boys and girls squads finishing second in their respective divisions at the River Rat Invitational on Saturday in Gallia County.

The RVHS boys team came up with seven first place finishes, including a pair of relays. The Raiders won the the 200-yard medley relay, as well as the 200 freestyle relay, while also having teams place sixth and eighth in the races respectively. In the 400 freestyle, the River Valley boys relay squads were fourth and sixth.

Leading the Silver and Black individually, Cole Franklin won the 200 individual medley and the 100 butterfly, while Ethan Cline won the 50 freestyle and 100 freestyle.

Ryan Lollathin was responsible for the Raiders’ other first place finish, winning the 100 backstroke, while also placing fourth in the 100 freestyle. Ian Eblin was third in both the 200 individual medley and 100 breaststroke for RVHS, Joel Brumfield was third in the 100 backstroke and sixth in the 100 freestyle, while John Santos was fourth in the 100 backstroke and fifth in the 100 butterfly.

Ethan Browning took fifth in the 400 freestyle and eighth in the 200 freestyle for the hosts, Blaine Cline was sixth in both the 400 freestyle and 100 backstroke, while Nathan Young placed sixth in the 100 breaststroke and seventh in the 200 freestyle.

Rounding out the RVHS boys, Dalton Mershon was seventh in the 400 freestyle and 11th in the 200 freestyle, Alex Euton was eight in the 100 backstroke and ninth in the 50 freestyle, while Riley Wooldridge was ninth in the 200 freestyle and 11th in the breaststroke.

With a quartet of first place finishes, the Lady Raiders won just one relay event, the 200 medley. The RVHS girls also had a 200 medley team place fourth, while finishing second in the 200 freestyle relay and fourth in the 400 freestyle relay.

Elisabeth Moffett was the lead Lady Raider, winning both the 100 butterfly and 100 breaststroke. Sophia Gee won the 200 individual medley and was fifth in the 100 breaststroke for RVHS, Hina Horimoto was second in the 200 freestyle and third in the 400 freestyle, while Julia Nutter was second in the 400 freestyle and third in the 200 freestyle.

Kate Nutter claimed third in the 50 freestyle and sixth in the 100 breaststroke, Brianna Bradbury was fourth in both the 100 freestyle and 100 backstroke, Bailey Bennett earned fourth in the 200 individual medley and ninth in the 100 freestyle, while Chloe Gee placed sixth in the 400 freestyle and 10th in the 200 freestyle.

River Valley is slated to return to action on on Feb. 2 at Kenyon.

By Alex Hawley ahawley@aimmediamidwest.com

Alex Hawley can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2100.

