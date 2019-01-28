Mavericks power past Point, 74-61

POINT PLEASANT, W.Va. — When the pace picked up, the Mavericks pulled away.

The Point Pleasant boys basketball team trailed by just two points at halftime of Saturday’s bout in ‘The Dungeon’, but visiting James Monroe put up 48 second half points on its way to a 74-61 victory.

The Big Blacks (2-11) connected on five field goals, including two three-pointers in the opening quarter, but still trailed JMHS (9-4) by a 14-12 tally.

PPHS matched its first period output in the second, but James Monroe scored 12 points of its own and took a 26-24 lead into the break.

Out of the half, Point Pleasant had its best offensive quarter of the night, scoring 20 points, including 18 from beyond the arc. The Mavericks, however, also hit six three-pointers on their way to 26 points in the third, making the margin 52-44 with eight minutes to play.

A trio of triples and a quartet of deuces gave the hosts 17 points in the fourth quarter, but the Mavericks sealed the 74-61 triumph with 22 points in the finale.

Point Pleasant didn’t attempt a free throw in the contest, with JMHS going 8-of-16 (50 percent) from the foul line.

PPHS sophomore Hunter Bush led the hosts with 26 points, including 18 from three-point range. Kyelar Morrow hit three trifectas on his way to 13 points, Braxton Yates made two triples and finished with 10 markers, while Trey Peck hit one three-pointer and wound up with seven points. Rounding out the hosts’ tally, Bradyn Canterbury finished with two points.

McKinley Mann led the victors with 26 points, followed by John Sauvage with 15, Jaylon Lewis with 13 and Andrew Hazelwood with 11. Dalton Bradley scored nine points to cap off the winning tally.

Point Pleasant will have its second of three straight home games on Tuesday against Meigs.

By Alex Hawley ahawley@aimmediamidwest.com

Alex Hawley can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2100.

