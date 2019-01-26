Spartans rally past River Valley, 63-48

BIDWELL, Ohio — It was quite competitive for three periods. Unfortunately for the Raiders, there are four quarters in a game.

Visiting Alexander broke away from a 42-all tie by making a 21-6 charge over the final eight minutes of regulation, which ultimately resulted in a 63-48 victory over the River Valley boys basketball team on Friday night in a Tri-Valley Conference Ohio Division matchup in Gallia County.

The Spartans (12-2, 8-1 TVC Ohio) built a 10-point halftime lead, but the host Raiders (2-12, 0-8) knocked down four trifectas during a 20-10 third quarter surge that knotted the game up at 42 headed into the finale.

J.K. Kearns, however, found the hot hand down the stretch as the junior guard poured in 10 points during the Red and Black’s pivotal fourth quarter push. Alexander was also 7-of-11 from the field and 6-of-7 at the charity stripe over the final eight minutes of regulation.

RVHS, on the other hand, went just 2-of-11 shooting and was 1-of-2 at the line during the finale.

AHS went 8-of-13 from the floor and got six points from Caleb Terry in the opening canto, which allowed the guests to secure a 17-11 edge.

The Spartans followed with a 7-of-16 effort from the field as Dylan Mecum netted five points during a 15-11 run that gave Alexander a 32-22 cushion at the intermission.

Rory Twyman hit three trifectas during River Valley’s pivotal third quarter charge, and that 20-10 surge left the game tied headed into the finale.

Alexander outrebounded the hosts by a 32-21 overall margin, but the Raiders claimed a 10-8 edge on the offensive glass. RVHS also committed only eight of the 17 turnovers in the outing.

The Silver and Black netted 18-of-58 field goal attempts for 31 percent, including a 9-of-21 effort from behind the arc for 43 percent. The hosts were also 3-of-4 at the free throw line for 75 percent.

Twyman led River Valley with 17 points, followed by Layne Fitch with 13 points and Jordan Lambert with nine markers. Miles Morrison and Chase Caldwell completed the Raider tally with five and four points respectively.

Alexander went 27-of-54 from the field 50 percent, including a 2-of-13 effort from behind the arc for 15 percent. The guests were also 7-of-9 at the charity stripe for 78 percent.

Terry paced AHS with a game-high 18 points, followed by Mecum with 16 points and Kearns with 11 markers. Stone Markins was next with eight points, while Kam Riley chipped in four points.

Trey Schaller, Tyler Rice and Luke Chapman finished off the winning tally with two markers apiece.

The Spartans also claimed a season sweep of RVHS after earning a 59-35 decision in Albany back on Dec. 18, 2018.

The Raiders return to action Tuesday when they welcome Wellston for a TVC Ohio contest at 6 p.m.

By Bryan Walters bwalters@aimmediamidwest.com

