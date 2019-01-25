Lady Rockets top Southern, 53-28

WELLSTON, Ohio — A tale of two halves.

The Southern girls basketball team put together a solid first half, but host Wellston ultimately put things away with a 29-9 surge after the break and cruised to a 53-28 victory Thursday night in a non-conference matchup in Jackson County.

The visiting Lady Tornadoes (0-18) built a small 12-10 advantage behind eight points from Kayla Evans through eight minutes of play, but the Lady Rockets (9-6) countered with a 14-7 run that gave the Blue and Gold a 24-19 edge at the intermission.

The third quarter, however, proved to be the difference maker as WHS went on an 18-2 charge that turned a tightly-contested two-possession game into a comfortable 42-21 cushion entering the finale.

Wellston closed regulation with an 11-7 spurt to wrap up the 25-point outcome. The Lady Rockets also claimed a season sweep after posting a 64-34 decision in Racine back on Dec. 28, 2018.

The hosts outrebounded the Purple and Gold by a 43-35 overall margin and also committed 19 turnovers, 10 fewer than the Lady Tornadoes final tally of 29 miscues.

SHS netted 10-of-44 field goal attempts for 23 percent, including a 3-of-12 effort from behind the arc for 25 percent. The guests were also 5-of-11 at the free throw line for 45 percent.

Evans paced Southern with 14 points, followed by Jordan Hardwick with nine points and Phoenix Cleland with five markers. Cleland and Evans also led the Lady Tornadoes with eight and seven caroms, respectively.

Wellston made 19-of-59 shot attempts for 32 percent, including a 5-of-27 performance from 3-point range for 19 percent. The hosts also netted 10-of-19 charity tosses for 53 percent.

Sydney Mullins paced WHS with a game-high 24 points, followed by Jenna Johnston and Tory Doles with nine and eight points respectively. Emily Kisor was next with six markers, whil Ashley Compston and Emma Jadrnicek completed the winning tally with three points apiece.

Mya Bouska led the Lady Rockets with a game-high 10 rebounds and nine assists, with Compston also hauling in nine boards.

Southern returns to action Monday when it travels to Trimble for a TVC Hocking contest at 6 p.m.

By Bryan Walters bwalters@aimmediamidwest.com

Bryan Walters can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2101.

