Blue Devils sweep Rock Hill, 58-34

PEDRO, Ohio — They finished what they started.

The Gallia Academy boys basketball team outscored host Rock Hill by a 38-14 margin in the first and third quarters and ultimately rolled to a 58-34 victory on Tuesday night during an Ohio Valley Conference contest in Lawrence County.

The Blue Devils (9-4, 6-2 OVC) improved to 5-2 in road contests — including their third straight win away from home — while also claiming a season sweep of the Redmen (3-10, 0-8). The Blue and White posted a 64-33 win in Centenary back on Dec. 11, 2018.

GAHS got six points apiece from Justin McClelland and Cory Call in the opening frame, as well as five points from Logan Blouir during a 17-8 first quarter surge.

The Blue Devils cooled off in the second canto, and Brayden Malone tallied four points during a small 7-6 spurt that allowed the Red and White to close the gap down to 23-15 entering the break.

Blouir tallied eight points as part of a 21-6 third quarter surge that extended the Blue Devil lead out to 44-21 headed into the finale, then the guests made a small 14-13 run to close out regulation for the 24-point triumph.

Gallia Academy had 10 players reach the scoring column, including a trio in double figures. The Blue and White made 19 total field goals — including four 3-pointers — and also went 16-of-22 at the free throw line for 73 percent.

Blouir paced GAHS with a game-high 15 points, followed by Call with 14 points and McClelland with 11 markers. Blaine Carter also contributed six points to the winning cause.

Cole Davis, Caleb Henry, Brendan Carter, Ben Cox and Damon Cremeens each chipped in two points for the Blue Devils.

The Redmen made 14 total field goals — none of which were trifectas — and also went 6-of-13 at the charity stripe for 46 percent.

Malone paced RHHS with 10 points, followed by Logan Hankins with seven points and Kadin France with five markers.

Jake Blagg and Caleb Davis were next with three points each, with Nick Blankenship, Owen Hankins and Jacob Schwab rounding out the tally with two markers apiece.

Gallia Academy returns to action Friday when it hosts Ironton in a pivotal OVC contest at 6 p.m.

By Bryan Walters bwalters@aimmediamidwest.com

Bryan Walters can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2101.

Bryan Walters can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2101.