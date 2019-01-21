Lady Falcons fend off Southern, 57-38

MASON, W.Va. — Back-to-back, and back to .500.

The Wahama girls basketball team has evened its record with its first winning streak of the season, as the Lady Falcons picked up their second straight win with a 57-38 decision over Tri-Valley Conference Hocking Division guest Southern on Saturday afternoon at Gary Clark Court.

Wahama (7-7, 5-6 TVC Hocking) — playing its third game in four days, all at home — led the Lady Tornadoes (0-16, 0-12) by a 14-9 edge after eight minutes of play.

Southern was held to just six markers in the second quarter, as the Lady Falcons’ pushed their lead to 30-15 by the break.

Wahama went on a 15-to-7 run out of the half, making its advantage 45-22 with eight minutes to play. The Lady Tornadoes had their best stanza of the night in the fourth, pouring in 16 points, but the hosts tallied a dozen to seal the 57-38 win.

Wahama was 15-of-24 (62.5 percent) from the foul line, where the Lady Tornadoes were 2-of-4 (50 percent). Southern — which had team totals of 15 defensive rebounds, seven offensive boards, four steals, three blocked shots, two assists and 13 turnovers — shot 16-of-46 (34.8 percent) from the field, including 4-of-16 (25 percent) from three-point range.

All-7 Lady Falcons scored in the game, led by Emma Gibbs and Hannah Rose with 20 and 17 points respectively. Harley Roush scored seven points in the win, Torre VanMatre added six, Lauren Noble came up with three, while Bailee Bumgarner and Aleisia Barnitz finished with two points apiece.

Phoenix Cleland led the Lady Tornado offense with 16 points and an assist. Jordan Hardwick and Kayla Evans scored nine points apiece, with Evans recording eight rebounds and an assist. Shelby Cleland rounded out the SHS offense with four points, while the Purple and Gold defense was led by Ella Cooper with two steals and Evans with two rejections.

The Lady Tornadoes were 15 points closer than their last bout with WHS, as Wahama won 62-28 on Dec. 6 in Racine.

After a non-conference trip to River Valley on Monday, Southern will continue non-league play on Thursday at Wellston. Wahama returns to action on Thursday at Belpre for a TVC Hocking bout and its first of three straight on the road.

Alex Hawley can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2100.

