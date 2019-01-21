Meigs, Eastern wrestle at John Deno Invite

THE PLAINS, Ohio — Rounding out the top-10.

The Meigs and Eastern wrestling teams finished ninth and 10th respectively at the John Deno Invitational on Saturday at Athens High School.

The host Bulldogs won the 16-team event with a score of 397, just four points ahead of runner-up Simon Kenton. The Marauders’ total of 73 was 9.5 behind eighth-place Logan and two ahead of the 10th-place Eagles, who were seven ahead of Wellston in 11th.

Leading the way for Meigs, William Smith was fourth at 182 pounds with a 3-2 record, and Tucker Smith was 5th in the 145 class, going 4-1. Jarod Koenig at 106 and Lane Shuler at 152 both placed eighth, with Shuler picking up a victory for the Maroon and Gold.

Finishing outside the top-8, but picking up three and two wins respectively for Meigs, were Brandon Justis at 285 and Drake Hall at 220.

Leading the Eagles, Steven Fitzgerald went 2-2 and finished third at 195 pounds. Blake Newland and Daniel Harris picked up sixth-place finishes with two wins apiece in the 145 and 152 weight classes respectively.

Ethan Kline at 220 and Ryan Ross at 120 both finished eighth for the Eagles, winning two matches and one match respectively. Nick Little also claimed a victory in the 220 class for Eastern, but finished outside the top-8.

EHS is slated to return to action at home on Wednesday, while Meigs is scheduled to be off until the Tri-Valley Conference meet at Vinton County on Feb. 16.

By Alex Hawley ahawley@aimmediamidwest.com

Alex Hawley can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2100.

