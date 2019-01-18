Lady Rebels sweep Southern, 48-21

RACINE, Ohio — Turnovers and rebounds decide yet another one.

The South Gallia girls basketball team outrebounded Tri-Valley Conference Hocking Division host Southern by 17, while committing nine fewer turnovers, leading the Lady Rebels to a 48-21 victory on Thursday in Meigs County.

Southern (0-15, 0-11 TVC Hocking) led by a narrow 9-to-8 clip eight minutes into play, but was held to just one point in the second quarter, as the Lady Rebels (6-11, 4-7) took a 25-10 lead into the break.

South Gallia added five more points to its lead in the third period, going on an 11-to-6 run to make the margin 36-16 headed into the fourth. SGHS capped off the 48-21 win with a 12-to-5 spurt over the final eight minutes.

The Lady Rebels made 15-of-42 (35.7 percent) field goal attempts, including 3-of-18 (16.7 percent) three-point tries, while Southern was 8-of-47 (17 percent) from the field, including 3-of-19 (31.6 percent) from deep. At the free throw line, SGHS was 15-of-26 (57.7 percent) and SHS was 2-of-6 (33.3 percent).

SGHS won the rebounding battle by a 42-to-25 clip, including 21-to-11 on the offensive end. The Lady Rebels committed 15 turnovers, while forcing 24. Collectively, the Lady Tornadoes had 12 steals, five assists and four rejections, while SGHS had eight assists, five steals and two blocks.

Jessie Rutt led South Gallia with a dozen markers, followed by Christine Griffith with 10. Kylie Stapleton scored nine points in the win, Amaya Howell added seven, Faith Poling chipped in with six, while Jaslyn Bowers ended with four.

Phoenix Cleland led the Lady Tornadoes with eight points and two assists, while pacing the team’s defense with six defensive boards, five steals and one rejection. Jordan Hardwick recorded six points and a seven rebounds in the setback, Kayla Evans added four points, while Saelym Larsen and Brooke Crisp came up with two apiece.

South Gallia also defeated Southern by a 51-33 count on Dec. 6 in Mercerville.

After visiting Wahama on Saturday, SHS will travel to River Valley on Monday. Following Saturday’s clash with Ohio Valley Christian, SGHS will return to the court on Thursday at Miller.

By Alex Hawley ahawley@aimmediamidwest.com

Alex Hawley can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2100.

