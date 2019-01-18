Lady Buckeyes battle past Meigs, 57-46

NELSONVILLE, Ohio — Unfortunately for the Lady Marauders, what goes around, comes around.

The Meigs girls basketball team — which defeated Nelsonville-York by a 49-39 count on Dec. 6 in Rocksprings — met with the Lady Buckeyes again on Thursday in Athens County, with NYHS gaining revenge with a 57-46 victory in Tri-Valley Conference Ohio Division play.

Meigs (9-6, 4-4 TVC Ohio) connected on three trifectas in the opening quarter, but still trailed by a 14-13 tally at the end of the stanza.

Nelsonville-York added eight points to its advantage in the second canto, outscoring the Lady Marauders by a 15-to-7 clip to make the margin 29-20 at the break.

Meigs was forced to play the second half without two starters, as Madison Fields and Becca Pullins left the game with injuries before the break. The hosts went on a 12-to-6 run in the third quarter and headed into the finale with a 41-26 edge.

The Lady Marauders last-ditch effort consisted of 20 points, 11 of which came from senior Kassidy Betzing. However, Nelsonville-York sealed the 57-46 win with 16 points in the finale, going 12-of-18 from the free throw line.

For the game, NYHS was 18-of-28 (64.3 percent) from the charity stripe, where Meigs was 6-of-12 (50 percent).

Betzing led all-scorers with 23 points, including nine from three-point range. Mallory Hawley scored nine points in the setback, Marissa Noble added six, while Fields, Alyssa Smith, Taylor Swartz and Kylee Blanks ended with two apiece.

Mary-Kate McCulloch led the hosts with 21 points, while Mackenzie Hurd poured in 14. Next was Joscelyn Heller with eight points, followed by Haley Hurd with seven, Grace Sinnott with four and Ashliegh Cantrell with three.

After a trip to Fairland on Saturday, the Maroon and Gold will be back in front of their home fans on Monday against Eastern.

By Alex Hawley ahawley@aimmediamidwest.com

Alex Hawley can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2100.

Alex Hawley can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2100.