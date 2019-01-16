Bulldogs sweep River Valley, 63-44

THE PLAINS, Ohio — A 24-10 second quarter surge ultimately allowed host Athens to pull away for a comfortable 63-44 victory over the River Valley boys basketball team on Tuesday night in a Tri-Valley Conference Ohio Division matchup at McAfee Gymnasium in Athens County.

The visiting Raiders (2-10, 0-7 TVC Ohio) were in a competitive battle early on after falling behind by a slim 18-15 margin through eight minutes, but the Bulldogs (9-3, 7-0) countered by hitting 11-of-17 shot attempts during that pivotal second period run — allowing the Green and Gold to secure a 42-25 cushion at the break.

AHS simply cruised from there as the hosts made a small 11-10 third quarter spurt to take a 53-35 lead into the finale, then closed regulation with a 10-9 run to wrap up the 19-point outcome.

The Bulldogs also claimed a season sweep after posting a 69-28 decision in Bidwell back on Dec. 7, 2018.

Athens outrebounded the guests by a 20-18 overall margin, but RVHS did win the battle on the offensive glass by a slim 7-6 mark. River Valley also committed 25 turnovers in the setback, 10 more than the hosts.

The Raiders were 15-of-39 from the field for 38 percent, including a 7-of-12 effort from 3-point range for 58 percent. The Silver and Black was also 7-of-9 at the free throw line for 78 percent.

Layne Fitch paced River Valley with 12 points, followed by Jordan Lambert with 10 points and Brandon Call with nine markers.

Rory Twyman was next with eight points, with Chase Caldwell and Alden Smith each contributing two markers. Matt Mollohan completed the tally with a single point.

The Bulldogs netted 28-of-53 shot attempts for 53 percent, including a 4-of-17 effort from behind the arc for 24 percent. The hosts also made all three of their free throw attempts.

Logan Maxfield led AHS with a game-high 16 points, followed by Justin Hynes with 12 points and Brayden Whiting with 10 markers.

Isaiah Butcher was next with eight points and Elijah Williams added six points, while Brayden Markins chipped in four markers.

Eli Chubb and Andrew Stephens were next with three points each, and Josh Mace completed the winning total with two points.

River Valley returns to action on Tuesday when it hosts Jackson in a non-conference contest at 6 p.m.

By Bryan Walters bwalters@aimmediamidwest.com

Bryan Walters can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2101.

Bryan Walters can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2101.