Lady Wildcats sweep Southern, 53-12

RACINE, Ohio — If nothing else, it was six points closer than the last time.

The Southern girls basketball — which dropped a 60-13 decision at Waterford on Dec. 3 — fell to the Tri-Valley Conference Hocking Division leader again on Monday in Meigs County, this time by a 53-12 count.

Southern (0-14, 0-10 TVC Hocking) trailed the Lady Wildcats by a 14-to-3 clip after eight minutes were played, and Waterford extended its advantage to 30-6 by halftime.

WHS pitched a shut out in the third canto and headed into the finale with a 41-6 edge. The Lady Tornadoes tallied seven points over the final eight minutes, but the Lady Wildcats sealed the 53-12 victory with a dozen markers.

SHS made 5-of-27 (18.5 percent) field goal attempts, including 1-of-3 (33.3 percent) three-point tries. Both teams tried four foul shots, Southern making one and Waterford making two. Collectively, the Lady Tornadoes recorded 11 defensive rebounds, five offensive boards, seven steals, four assists and two blocked shots, while turning the ball over 24 times.

Phoenix Cleland and Kayla Evans led Southern with three points apiece, with Cleland earning team-highs of four rebounds and four assists. Lily Allen, Brooke Crisp and Jordan Hardwick contributed two points apiece to the home tally.

Evans led the SHS defense with three steals, while Phoenix Cleland added two steals and two rejections.

Waterford was led by Mackenzie Suprano and Riley Schweikert with 10 points apiece, followed by Lily Roberts with nine and Emily Kern with eight. Rachael Adams and Maggie Huffman both came up with six points for the guests, while Brier Offenberger and Sydney Huffman scored two each.

The Purple and Gold will be back in action on Thursday at South Gallia.

