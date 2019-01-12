Marauders rout River Valley, 84-33

BIDWELL, Ohio — Another offensive clinic by the Marauders.

The Meigs boys basketball team surpassed 80 points for the second straight game, as the Maroon and Gold defeated Tri-Valley Conference Ohio Division host River Valley by an 84-33 count on Friday in Gallia County.

The Raiders (1-9, 0-6 TVC Ohio) led for the first time and only time in the game at 4-2, a minute into play. Meigs (6-7, 3-3 TVC Ohio) scored the next seven points, before an RVHS three-pointer cut the Marauder lead to 9-7 with 3:46 left in the first.

The Maroon and Gold outscored their host 11-to-4 over the remainder of the period, and led 21-11 at the end of the stanza.

The Raiders claimed six of the first 10 points in the second quarter, trimming the Marauder lead to 25-17 with four minutes remaining in the first half. MHS junior Weston Baer hit three trifectas and scored 11 of his game-high 29 points in the next two minutes, part of a 14-to-1 Marauder run that gave the guests a 39-18 edge at half.

MHS scored the first 10 points of the second half and outscored River Valley by a 27-to-10 clip in the third quarter, making the margin 66-28 with eight minutes to play.

The Maroon and Gold ended the game with an 18-to-5 run, with the winning margin of 84-33 as Meigs’ largest lead of the game.

Following the win, MHS head coach Jeremy Hill talked about Baer’s 29-point effort, and the balanced scoring in the remainder of the scoring column.

“Weston is putting up a lot of points,” Hill said. “He’s putting up a lot of shots and he’s knocking them down. He’s gotta understand that he needs to keep doing it, and we have to have guys around him step up. Tonight, we had a lot of balanced scoring. I really enjoy the fact that each kid got to play, they all got several minutes in the game, and they all preformed pretty well when they were in there.”

The Marauders connected on 32-of-61 (52.5 percent) field goal attempts, including 10-of-18 (55.6 percent) three-point tries, while River Valley shot 9-of-45 (20 percent) from the field, including 5-of-20 (25 percent) from beyond the arc. At the free throw line, MHS was 12-of-18 (66.7 percent) and RVHS was 10-of-20 (50 percent).

Meigs won the rebounding battle by a 39-to-23 clip, including 17-to-12 on the offensive end. The Marauders committed 11 turnovers, half as many as the Raiders. MHS finished with team totals of 19 assists, 15 steals and four rejections, while the hosts combined for six assists and five steals.

Raiders head coach Brett Bostic acknowledged his team’s deficits in two key categories, rebounding and turnovers.

“We talked to the kids before the game, and each of the games, and we look for big things that we want to do,” Bostic said. “Rebounding is one of them, controlling the boards, and the other is taking care of the basketball. You look at the stats, we lost both of those, and we didn’t shoot the ball very well. Meigs came out and Baer shot the ball extremely well, shot the three nicely. Zach Bartrum and the other kids played well, shot the ball well, and hit the boards.”

Baer — who also led the Marauder defense with a trio of steals — scored his 29 points on seven triples, a trio of two-pointers, and a pair of free throws. Bobby Musser was next with 12 points, followed by Coulter Cleland with nine, and Nick Lilly with eight.

Ty Bartrum came up with seven in the win, while Cole Betzing and Wyatt Hoover finished with six apiece. Zach Bartrum contributed four points and game-highs of nine rebounds and seven assists to the winning cause, Cooper Darst chipped in with two points, while Morgan Roberts ended with one marker.

Rory Twyman led the home tally with 12 points, half of which came from beyond the arc. Brandon Call and Jordan Lambert both recorded five points and seven rebounds for the Silver and Black, Layne Fitch, Cole Young and Myles Morrison had three points apiece, while Matt Mollohan and Dylan Fulks scored one each.

Fitch and Twyman each had two assists for the Raiders, with Call leading the team’s defense with two steals.

The rematch between MHS and RVHS is set for Feb. 15 in Rocksprings.

With the Marauders picking up their second straight win, Hill pinpointed when his team started hitting its stride.

“We talked about it earlier in the year, it wasn’t going to be until Christmas break before you start seeing what we were capable of, because of the new defense, new system and all of that kind of stuff,” Hill said. “Well, Jackson was right before the break, and I think that fourth quarter was right before Santa Clause came to town. Ever since that fourth quarter with Jackson, we’ve been a pretty nice ball club.”

Bostic noted that the Raiders’ first three-game week of the season is testing his somewhat inexperienced squad, but that the mindset has to change.

“This is the first time we’re looking at games on Tuesday, Friday and Saturday in the same week,” Bostic said. “A lot of these kids’ varsity experience is minimum, and they don’t know how to handle it. We played well for 30 minutes the other night and got beat in the last 2-or-3 minutes there at Vinton County. We have to look at ourselves and hold ourselves accountable, players, coaches, everybody. We have to turn it around and try to change the mindset.”

After the Raiders host Point Pleasant in a non-conference bout on Saturday, RVHS will resume league play at Athens on Tuesday. Next for Meigs, a trip to Wellston for a TVC Ohio contest on Tuesday.

Meigs sophomore Wyatt Hoover (left), drives past River Valley sophomore Jordan Lambert (right), during the Marauders’ 84-33 victory on Friday in Bidwell, Ohio. https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2019/01/web1_1.13-MHS-Hoover.jpg Meigs sophomore Wyatt Hoover (left), drives past River Valley sophomore Jordan Lambert (right), during the Marauders’ 84-33 victory on Friday in Bidwell, Ohio. Alex Hawley|OVP Sports River Valley senior Rory Twyman (3) shoots a three-pointer, during the Raiders’ 84-33 setback on Friday in Bidwell, Ohio. https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2019/01/web1_1.13-RV-Twyman.jpg River Valley senior Rory Twyman (3) shoots a three-pointer, during the Raiders’ 84-33 setback on Friday in Bidwell, Ohio. Alex Hawley|OVP Sports River Valley junior Brandon Call (11) shoots over Marauders Wyatt Hoover (32), Cooper Darst (24) and Cole Betzing (4), during Friday’s TVC Ohio matchup in Bidwell, Ohio. (Alex Hawley|OVP Sports) https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2019/01/web1_1.13-wo-RV-Call.jpg River Valley junior Brandon Call (11) shoots over Marauders Wyatt Hoover (32), Cooper Darst (24) and Cole Betzing (4), during Friday’s TVC Ohio matchup in Bidwell, Ohio. (Alex Hawley|OVP Sports) Alex Hawley|OVP Sports MHS junior Weston Baer (20) launches a three-pointer over RVHS junior Chase Caldwell (14), during the Marauders’ 51-point win on Friday in Bidwell, Ohio. (Alex Hawley|OVP Sports) https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2019/01/web1_1.13-wo-MHS-Baer.jpg MHS junior Weston Baer (20) launches a three-pointer over RVHS junior Chase Caldwell (14), during the Marauders’ 51-point win on Friday in Bidwell, Ohio. (Alex Hawley|OVP Sports) Alex Hawley|OVP Sports

By Alex Hawley ahawley@aimmediamidwest.com

Alex Hawley can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2100.

Alex Hawley can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2100.