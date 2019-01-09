Marauders knock off Nelsonville-York, 83-61

ROCKSPRINGS, Ohio — The offense started hot and never cooled off.

The Meigs boys basketball team poured in 30 points over the first eight minutes of Tuesday’s Tri-Valley Conference Ohio Division bout in Larry R. Morrison Gymnasium, and the Marauders never looked back en route to an 83-61 triumph over Nelsonville-York.

Meigs (5-7, 2-3 TVC Ohio) — which had dropped five of its last six decisions headed into play — led by a 30-15 margin after one quarter, thanks in part to a quartet of Weston Baer three-pointers.

Two more Marauders three-point tries found their mark in the second quarter, and MHS extended its advantage to 47-26 by halftime.

Nelsonville-York (5-7, 2-3) — which has now suffered six losses in its last seven games — had its best offensive quarter of the game in the third, tallying 19 points, including a dozen from beyond the arc. However, Meigs scored 22 in the stanza and stretched the margin to 69-45 with eight minutes to play.

Meigs was outscored by a narrow 16-to-14 clip in the finale, sealing the 83-61 triumph.

The Marauders made 32-of-70 (45.7 percent) field goal attempts, including 7-of-15 (46.7 percent) three-point tries. MHS was 12-of-17 (70.6 percent) from the free throw line, where the Buckeyes shot 8-of-12 (75 percent).

Collectively, the Maroon and Gold recorded 17 offensive rebounds and 15 defensive boards, along with 17 steals, eight assists and two rejections. MHS committed 15 turnovers in the win.

Baer led the Marauder offense with 30 points and three assists. Coulter Cleland posted a double-double of 14 points and 11 rebounds for the Maroon and Gold, while Zach Bartrum came up with 11 points. Cooper Darst and Ty Bartrum had eight points apiece in the win, Cole Betzing and Wyatt Hoover added five apiece, while Austin Mahr scored two.

The MHS defense was paced by Ty Bartrum with five steals, and Baer with four.

Bryce Richards led the guest with 20 points, followed by Ethan Bohyer with 14 and Mikey Seel with 10. Keegan Wilburn scored six points in the setback, Justin Perry came up with five, Ethan Gail chipped in with four, and Reece Robson added two.

Meigs will go for the season sweep of NYHS when these teams meet in Athens County on Feb. 12.

The Marauders are back on the road next, as they visit River Valley on Friday.

By Alex Hawley ahawley@aimmediamidwest.com

Alex Hawley can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2100.

