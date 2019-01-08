South Gallia slips past Lady Tomcats, 42-40

GLOUSTER, Ohio — A perfect end to a terrific comeback.

The South Gallia girls basketball team trailed Tri-Valley Conference Hocking Division host Trimble by nine points headed into the finale of Monday’s contest at Bill White Gymnasium in Athens County.

The Lady Rebels, however, fought all the way back and won the game by a 42-40 tally, with Amaya Howell hitting a game-winning trifecta on an assist from Jessie Rutt with less than five seconds to go.

South Gallia (5-9, 3-5 TVC Hocking) trailed by a 10-7 tally eight minutes into play, and the Lady Tomcats (3-10, 2-6) extended their advantage to 22-14 by halftime.

Trimble added one to its edge in the third quarter, outscoring its guest by a 12-to-11 clip to make the margin 34-25 with eight minutes to play. SGHS ended the game with a 17-to-6 run, sealing the 42-40 victory.

In the win, South Gallia shot 16-of-44 (36.4 percent) from the field, including 3-of-9 (33.3 percent) from three-point range. Meanwhile, the hosts were 18-of-50 (36 percent) from the field, while missing all-12 three-point tries. SGHS was 7-of-12 (58.3 percent) from the free throw line, where THS was 4-of-11 (36.4 percent).

The Lady Tomcats won the rebounding battle by a 35-to-32 clip, while committing 19 turnovers, one fewer than South Gallia. The Lady Rebels combined for 12 steals, seven assists and one rejection, while Trimble had team totals of 14 assists, nine steals and six rejections.

Rutt led the Lady Rebels with 20 points, followed by Howell with 10. Christine Griffith recorded six points to go with team-highs of 10 rebounds and four steals, while Kiley Stapleton, Makayla Waugh and Faith Poling earned two points apiece, with Stapleton claiming the team’s lone rejection. Howell, Stapleton and Rutt came up with two assists apiece in the setback.

Trimble was led by Briana Orsborne with 12 points, followed by Emily Young with nine and Riley Campbell with six. Jayne Six finished with five points and a game-best three blocks, while Laikyn Imler and Skylar Moore scored three points apiece, with Imler recording team-highs of 11 rebounds, six assists and three steals. Leora Coffman rounded out the home tally with two markers.

These teams are slated to meet again on Feb. 7 in Mercerville. South Gallia’s next game is on Thursday at Belpre.

By Alex Hawley ahawley@aimmediamidwest.com

Alex Hawley can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2100.

