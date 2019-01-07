Loveday transfers to Huntington Prep

Junior Zach Loveday is no longer in consideration as Ohio’s top prospect in the basketball Class of 2020 after the 7-foot center enrolled for classes at Huntington (W.Va.) Prep on Monday. Loveday, a three-year starter with the Blue Devils, was on pace to reach the 1,000-point plateau this winter before the bombshell announcement came midday Monday. Officials within the Gallia Academy athletic department confirmed that Loveday — a four-star recruit with offers from schools such as Ohio State, Louisville and Florida — had indeed withdrawn from GAHS and was enrolled at Huntington Prep on Monday. Loveday will be immediately eligible to play with the Irish. (Bryan Walters|OVP Sports)

