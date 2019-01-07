Lady Cats fall to Rose Hill, 53-37

ASHTON, W.Va. — In the end, it came down to the start.

Visiting Rose Hill Christian established a 14-9 first quarter lead and ultimately never looked back Friday night while claiming a 53-37 victory over the Hannan girls basketball team in a non-conference matchup in Mason County.

The host Lady Wildcats (3-5) dropped their fourth consecutive decision as the Lady Royals received 11 combined points from Bailey Trimble and Bellamee Sparks in the opening frame.

Bailey Coleman scored five points for Hannan over that same span, but RHCHS owned a five-point edge after eight minutes of play.

Coleman added another five points in the second frame, but the guests countered with a 12-8 run that made for a 26-17 contest at the break.

Both teams netted six points apiece in the third stanza for a 32-23 score, but the Lady Royals closed regulation with a 21-14 surge — which included a 7-of-10 effort at the free throw line — that wrapped up the 16-point outcome.

The Lady Cats netted 11 total field goals — including four 3-pointers — and also went 8-of-13 at the free throw line for 62 percent.

Coleman led the hosts with 18 points, followed by Julie Frazier with 11 points and Halie Johnson with four markers. Rachel Ellis and Pammie Ochs completed the scoring with two points apiece.

Rose Hill Christian made 20 total field goals — including a pair of trifectas — and also went 7-of-12 at the charity stripe for 58 percent.

Sparks paced the guests with a game-high 21 points and Trimble followed with 16 markers. Jewelin VanKevrin and Delaynee Sparks were next with six points apiece, while Ashleigh Riffle completed the winning tally with four points.

Hannan returns to action Tuesday when it travels to Teays Valley Christian for a 5 p.m. contest.

By Bryan Walters bwalters@aimmediamidwest.com

Bryan Walters can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2101.