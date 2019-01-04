Lady Falcons top Southern, 63-42

RACINE, Ohio — A little tough in the middle.

Visiting Miller made a 37-12 surge in the middle quarters and ultimately cruised to a 63-42 victory over the Southern girls basketball team on Thursday during a Tri-Valley Conference Hocking Division contest in Meigs County.

The Lady Tornadoes (0-11, 0-7 TVC Hocking) received five points from Kayla Evans as the hosts stormed out to an early 13-9 advantage, but the Lady Falcons (5-5, 4-3) countered with 14 points from Ashley Spencer during a 17-6 second quarter charge that allowed MHS to secure a 26-19 edge headed into the break.

Josie Crabtree followed with 11 points in the third period as part of a 20-6 run that put Miller firmly in control with a 46-25 advantage headed into the finale. Both teams scored 17 points apiece down the stretch to wrap up the 21-point outcome.

SHS made 16 total field goals — including a pair of 3-pointers — and also went 8-of-18 at the free throw line for 44 percent.

Evans and Jordan Hardwick led the Lady Tornadoes with 10 points apiece, followed by Phoenix Cleland with five markers.

Saelym Larson, Shelbi Cleland and Brooke Crisp were next with four points each, with Lily Allen and Ella Cooper completing the tally with respective efforts of three and two points.

The Lady Falcons netted 24 total field goals — including six trifectas — and also went 9-of-21 at the charity stripe for 43 percent.

Spencer led the guests with a game-high 29 points, followed by Crabtree with 15 points and Sophia Compston with six markers.

Alaina Boyden and Jace Agrest respectively chipped in five and four points, while Askya McFann and Emma Joseph completed the winning tally with two markers each.

Southern returns to action Monday when it travels to Tuppers Plains for a TVC Hocking contest with Eastern at 6 p.m.

